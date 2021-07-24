Listen: One-Day Cup - commentary from eight games
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Essex v Middlesex from BBC Essex
Play audio Gloucestershire v Lancashire from BBC Radio Bristol
Play audio Leicestershire v Yorkshire from BBC Radio Leicester
Play audio Sussex v Durham from BBC Sussex
Play audio Warwickshire v Nottinghamshire from BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
Play audio Worcestershire Rapids v Kent Spitfires from BBC Hereford & Worcester
Play audio Somerset v Derbyshire from BBC Radio Bristol
RTL
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Today's fixtures
All times are BST and subject to late change
Matches start at 11:00 BST unless stated
Essex v Middlesex
Gloucestershire v Lancashire
Leicestershire v Yorkshire
Northamptonshire v Glamorgan
Sussex v Durham
Warwickshire v Nottinghamshire
Worcestershire v Kent
Somerset v Derbyshire (14:00 BST)