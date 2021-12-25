Boxing Day Test - England look to avoid Ashes loss

We're down to the last few scraps of turkey, dad is asleep in front of a film and there's torn wrapping paper all over the living room floor.

Hopefully you've had a good Christmas Day and thanks for joining us for day one of the third Ashes Test from Melbourne.

England must win this Test to have any chance of regaining the Ashes. We'll have every wicket, run and catch over the next five days (if it goes that far).