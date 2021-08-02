Women's Hundred: Dottin & Beaumont star as Spirit beat Superchargers

London Spirit captain Heather Knight, speaking to Sky Sports: "It was nervy one. We really wanted to win a game at home. We have had such good support. Hopefully we can get some momentum for the back end of the competition.
"I thought Tammy and Deandra were brilliant. We spoke about having those partnerships in the middle.
"We are doing a lot right, it is just about doing it a bit longer."
Here's how the table is shaping up.
Here's where it could have gone wrong for the London Spirit, before Deandra Dottin intervened.
'I am in the groove now'
London Spirit 'hero of the match' Deandra Dottin, speaking to Sky Sports: "I think we played with determination. It was not much pressure. We stuck to the basics.
"I was a bit nervous when I first came over. I had to adapt quickly. but I am in the groove now so you will see a lot more."
What an innings from Deandra Dottin. Here is her run map...
That's the first defeat of the tournament for Northern Superchargers.
And it came at the hands of a bit of brilliance from Deandra Dottin.
Abhishek Jhunjhunwala
Former IPL batter on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
What a terrific innings from Dottin. She was under pressure, the team was under pressure and they lost captain Heather Knight. She stayed there and made sure they crossed the line. That is a big win for the London Spirit.
It was a terrific game. Most games are going down to the wire. It is great to see women's cricket live on television and playing live in front of us.
BreakingLONDON SPIRIT WIN!
Spirit 129-3
Deandra Dottin finishes it off with an almighty heave for four!
The West Indies batter finishes with 50 from 34 balls to guide her side to their second win. Big hitting at the biggest moments.
Spirit 125-3
2 runs needed
Deandra Dottin means business. She's taken her helmet off...
... and absolutely whacks the ball for four! Shot!
Spirit 121-3
6 runs needed
A reverse sweep from Danielle Gibson, missed, but enough for a single.
It's down to Kalea Moore to defend the Northern Superchargers' total.
Spirit 120-3
7 runs needed
Right then, who bowls the final set of five?
Abhishek Jhunjhunwala
Former IPL batter on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
It was so close. For a moment I thought it was going straight to the fielder. That is a very, very important boundary.
Spirit 119-3
8 runs needed
And there is the boundary!
Another little shimmy out of the crease from Deandra Dottin, and she lofts the ball just - and I mean just - over the fingertips of the fielder at mid-off for four!
Dottin nearly fell over after that as she ended up a touch off balance.
Spirit 115-3
12 runs needed
Down the ground goes Danielle Gibson, but just a single.
They need a boundary...
Spirit 114-3
13 runs needed
A big outside edge from Danielle Gibson and, despite a little fumble from Phoebe Graham, they hustle two runs.
Spirit 112-3
15 runs needed
Linsey Smith is back, and she starts with a dot ball.
'We are doing a lot right'
Here's how the table is shaping up.
Here's where it could have gone wrong for the London Spirit, before Deandra Dottin intervened.
What an innings from Deandra Dottin. Here is her run map...
That's the first defeat of the tournament for Northern Superchargers.
And it came at the hands of a bit of brilliance from Deandra Dottin.
