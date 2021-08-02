London Spirit celebrate

Women's Hundred: Dottin & Beaumont star as Spirit beat Superchargers

Scorecard; Women's table

Amy Lofthouse

  1. Goodbye!

    Right, that's us done for a bit.

    We will be back at 18:30 as London Spirit's men take on their Northern Superchargers counterparts.

    In a bit.

  3. 'We are doing a lot right'

    London Spirit captain Heather Knight, speaking to Sky Sports: "It was nervy one. We really wanted to win a game at home. We have had such good support. Hopefully we can get some momentum for the back end of the competition.

    "I thought Tammy and Deandra were brilliant. We spoke about having those partnerships in the middle.

    "We are doing a lot right, it is just about doing it a bit longer."

  4. Post update

    Here's how the table is shaping up.

    .
    Copyright: BBC
  5. Post update

    Here's where it could have gone wrong for the London Spirit, before Deandra Dottin intervened.

    Video content

    Video caption: Spirit opener Beaumont caught by Rodrigues for 42
  6. 'I am in the groove now'

    Video content

    Video caption: Dottin hits back-to-back boundaries to seal Spirit win

    London Spirit 'hero of the match' Deandra Dottin, speaking to Sky Sports: "I think we played with determination. It was not much pressure. We stuck to the basics.

    "I was a bit nervous when I first came over. I had to adapt quickly. but I am in the groove now so you will see a lot more."

  7. Post update

    What an innings from Deandra Dottin. Here is her run map...

    Dottin run map
    Copyright: BBC Sport
  8. Post update

    That's the first defeat of the tournament for Northern Superchargers.

    And it came at the hands of a bit of brilliance from Deandra Dottin.

  9. Post update

    Abhishek Jhunjhunwala

    Former IPL batter on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

    What a terrific innings from Dottin. She was under pressure, the team was under pressure and they lost captain Heather Knight. She stayed there and made sure they crossed the line. That is a big win for the London Spirit.

    It was a terrific game. Most games are going down to the wire. It is great to see women's cricket live on television and playing live in front of us.

  10. BreakingLONDON SPIRIT WIN!

    Spirit 129-3

    Video content

    Video caption: Dottin hits back-to-back boundaries to seal Spirit win

    Deandra Dottin finishes it off with an almighty heave for four!

    The West Indies batter finishes with 50 from 34 balls to guide her side to their second win. Big hitting at the biggest moments.

  11. Spirit 125-3

    2 runs needed

    Deandra Dottin means business. She's taken her helmet off...

    ... and absolutely whacks the ball for four! Shot!

  12. Spirit 121-3

    6 runs needed

    A reverse sweep from Danielle Gibson, missed, but enough for a single.

  13. Post update

    It's down to Kalea Moore to defend the Northern Superchargers' total.

  14. Spirit 120-3

    7 runs needed

    Right then, who bowls the final set of five?

  15. Post update

    Abhishek Jhunjhunwala

    Former IPL batter on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

    It was so close. For a moment I thought it was going straight to the fielder. That is a very, very important boundary.

  16. Spirit 119-3

    8 runs needed

    And there is the boundary!

    Another little shimmy out of the crease from Deandra Dottin, and she lofts the ball just - and I mean just - over the fingertips of the fielder at mid-off for four!

    Dottin nearly fell over after that as she ended up a touch off balance.

  17. Spirit 115-3

    12 runs needed

    Down the ground goes Danielle Gibson, but just a single.

    They need a boundary...

  18. Spirit 114-3

    13 runs needed

    A big outside edge from Danielle Gibson and, despite a little fumble from Phoebe Graham, they hustle two runs.

  19. Spirit 112-3

    15 runs needed

    Linsey Smith is back, and she starts with a dot ball.

  20. Post update

    10 balls to go
    Copyright: BBC Sport
