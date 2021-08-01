Taylor impresses but Welsh Fire limp to 112-6 - clips, radio & text

That's a lovely piece of timing. The Invincibles are up and running.
Invincibles 4-1
Target 113
Grace Gibbs has been pushed up the order after that early wicket and makes a promising start, paddling her second ball down to the boundary.
Next batter: Grace Gibbs
BBC Sport/Getty ImagesCopyright: BBC Sport/Getty Images
Post update
Henry Moeran
Commentator on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
It felt unnecessary as a dismissal, but that was some good wicketkeeping from Sarah Taylor too.
Post update
Tymal Mills
Southern Brave bowler on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
It's that old adage again - don't run on a misfield!
Post update
Henry Moeran
Commentator on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
What a horrible way to go - she was pretty much out twice to the same delivery.
WICKET
Adams run out 0 (Invincibles 0-1)
What an absolute shambles. Georgia Adams hits the ball straight to the fielder who drops a catch a square leg. Has she got away with it? No.
Having taken a few steps down the pitch the throw comes in and Taylor nonchalantly removes the bails before Adams can make her ground.
Umpire review
Have we got a run out already?
Opening batters: Alice Capsey & Georgia Adams
BBC Sport/Getty ImagesCopyright: BBC Sport/Getty Images
BBC Sport/Getty ImagesCopyright: BBC Sport/Getty Images
Post update
We have players wandering out to the middle. Oval Invincibles are about to begin their chase of 113.
Post update
How good was it to see Sarah Taylor flicking the ball to all parts earlier? She hit a number of unorthodox shots before falling for 29.
Post update
16-year-old Capsey will be opening the batting in a moment. She has had one unfortunate moment today...
Post update
Chris Green
Middlesex all-rounder on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Capsey bowled really well today. She varied her pace, been consistent with her line and length and asked questions of the batters. A very good four sets. For a 16-year-old, she shows a lot of skill and knowledge of the game.
Post update
Thanks Ffion!
How are we all? Good, I hope.
Welsh Fire's bowlers are going to have to turn up big time here. I have the Invincibles as strong favourites chasing 113.
Post update
So that's it from me for now - to take you through the Invincibles' chase is Matthew Henry.
Post update
Welsh Fire's Sarah Taylor, speaking to Sky Sports: "It was good. It's nice to be back hitting boundaries, but I don't enjoy running the twos. The ball skidded on quite nicely but it's a big boundary. We have to defend the total well and hopefully a bit of luck goes our way."
Post update
So Hayley Matthews made 21, Georgia Redmayne 30 and Sarah Taylor 29 but nobody went on to make that game-changing contribution for the Fire - and that's down to how well the Invincibles bowled and fielded.
They'll be pretty happy chasing 113, you'd think.
Post update
Chris Green
Middlesex all-rounder on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
I have been really impressed by Oval Invincibles with the ball. They have been heavy spin focused and captain Dane van Niekerk bowled very well herself. Her captaincy was superb. Their fielding was electric and there were plenty of runs saved.
The Invincibles carry a lot of momentum into their batting innings. At two stages Welsh Fire were looking to kick on but the Invincibles were able to break those partnerships.
WICKET
Cleary c Gardner b Farrant 0 (Fire 112-6)
And that's that.
Cleary is caught off the last ball of the innings and Welsh Fire have made 112 from their 100 balls. Oval Invincibles will be very happy with their work out there.
Post update
Chris Green
Middlesex all-rounder on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Brilliant bit of fielding from the keeper. She has made up for that missed stumping. Despite those two errors the Invincibles have been on it today with the fielding. Every run that is saved is so important.
Live Reporting
Matthew Henry
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBC Sport/Getty ImagesCopyright: BBC Sport/Getty Images BBC Sport/Getty ImagesCopyright: BBC Sport/Getty Images BBC Sport/Getty ImagesCopyright: BBC Sport/Getty Images
Post update
Henry Moeran
Commentator on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
That's a lovely piece of timing. The Invincibles are up and running.
Invincibles 4-1
Target 113
Grace Gibbs has been pushed up the order after that early wicket and makes a promising start, paddling her second ball down to the boundary.
Next batter: Grace Gibbs
Post update
Henry Moeran
Commentator on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
It felt unnecessary as a dismissal, but that was some good wicketkeeping from Sarah Taylor too.
Post update
Tymal Mills
Southern Brave bowler on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
It's that old adage again - don't run on a misfield!
Post update
Henry Moeran
Commentator on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
What a horrible way to go - she was pretty much out twice to the same delivery.
WICKET
Adams run out 0 (Invincibles 0-1)
What an absolute shambles. Georgia Adams hits the ball straight to the fielder who drops a catch a square leg. Has she got away with it? No.
Having taken a few steps down the pitch the throw comes in and Taylor nonchalantly removes the bails before Adams can make her ground.
Umpire review
Have we got a run out already?
Opening batters: Alice Capsey & Georgia Adams
Post update
We have players wandering out to the middle. Oval Invincibles are about to begin their chase of 113.
Post update
How good was it to see Sarah Taylor flicking the ball to all parts earlier? She hit a number of unorthodox shots before falling for 29.
Post update
16-year-old Capsey will be opening the batting in a moment. She has had one unfortunate moment today...
Post update
Chris Green
Middlesex all-rounder on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Capsey bowled really well today. She varied her pace, been consistent with her line and length and asked questions of the batters. A very good four sets. For a 16-year-old, she shows a lot of skill and knowledge of the game.
Post update
Thanks Ffion!
How are we all? Good, I hope.
Welsh Fire's bowlers are going to have to turn up big time here. I have the Invincibles as strong favourites chasing 113.
Post update
So that's it from me for now - to take you through the Invincibles' chase is Matthew Henry.
Post update
Welsh Fire's Sarah Taylor, speaking to Sky Sports: "It was good. It's nice to be back hitting boundaries, but I don't enjoy running the twos. The ball skidded on quite nicely but it's a big boundary. We have to defend the total well and hopefully a bit of luck goes our way."
Post update
So Hayley Matthews made 21, Georgia Redmayne 30 and Sarah Taylor 29 but nobody went on to make that game-changing contribution for the Fire - and that's down to how well the Invincibles bowled and fielded.
They'll be pretty happy chasing 113, you'd think.
Post update
Chris Green
Middlesex all-rounder on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
I have been really impressed by Oval Invincibles with the ball. They have been heavy spin focused and captain Dane van Niekerk bowled very well herself. Her captaincy was superb. Their fielding was electric and there were plenty of runs saved.
The Invincibles carry a lot of momentum into their batting innings. At two stages Welsh Fire were looking to kick on but the Invincibles were able to break those partnerships.
WICKET
Cleary c Gardner b Farrant 0 (Fire 112-6)
And that's that.
Cleary is caught off the last ball of the innings and Welsh Fire have made 112 from their 100 balls. Oval Invincibles will be very happy with their work out there.
Post update
Chris Green
Middlesex all-rounder on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Brilliant bit of fielding from the keeper. She has made up for that missed stumping. Despite those two errors the Invincibles have been on it today with the fielding. Every run that is saved is so important.