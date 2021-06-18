Listen: T20 Blast - commentary from six games

Live scores

  1. Commentaries available

    Click on fixture to see scorecard (all games start at 14:30 BST)

    Durham v Birmingham Bears - BBC Newcastle

    Gloucestershire v Hampshire Hawks - BBC Radio Bristol & BBC Radio Solent

    Kent Spitfires v Essex Eagles - BBC Radio Kent & BBC Essex

    Lancashire Lightning v Notts Outlaws - BBC Radio Lancashire

    Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Leicestershire Foxes - BBC Radio Northampton

    Yorkshire Vikings v Derbyshire Falcons - BBC Radio Leeds & BBC Radio Derby

