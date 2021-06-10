Listen: T20 Blast - Commentary from eight games
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Durham v Yorkshire Vikings from BBC Newcastle
Play audio Gloucestershire v Sussex Sharks from BBC Radio Bristol
Play audio Leicestershire Foxes v Derbyshire Falcons from BBC Radio Derby
Play audio Notts Outlaws v Birmingham Bears from BBC Radio Nottingham
Play audio Somerset v Surrey from BBC Somerset
Play audio Essex Eagles v Hampshire Hawks from BBC Essex
Play audio T20 Blast: Essex Eagles v Hampshire Hawks (11/06/2021) from BBC Radio Solent
Play audio Kent Spitfires v Middlesex from BBC Radio Kent
Fixtures
Starting at 18:30 BST: Durham v Yorkshire Vikings, Leicestershire Foxes v Derbyshire Falcons, Notts Outlaws v Birmingham Bears, Gloucestershire v Sussex Sharks, and Somerset v Surrey.
Starting at 19:00 BST: Essex v Hampshire, Kent v Middlesex and Northampton v Worcestershire.