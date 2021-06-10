Listen: T20 Blast - Commentary from eight games

Live scores

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Fixtures

    Starting at 18:30 BST: Durham v Yorkshire Vikings, Leicestershire Foxes v Derbyshire Falcons, Notts Outlaws v Birmingham Bears, Gloucestershire v Sussex Sharks, and Somerset v Surrey.

    Starting at 19:00 BST: Essex v Hampshire, Kent v Middlesex and Northampton v Worcestershire.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top