Sibley fifty helps England secure draw - highlights & reaction

Well there have been some strong words about England's tactics.
We're going to leave this page here but you can read all of the reaction below, along with the best clips.
Stephan's report is available here. Keep an eye out for the Test Match Special podcast which will be available shortly in the usual places.
The second Test begins on Thursday. Make sure you join us.
Michael Vaughan
Former England captain on BBC Test Match Special
Edgbaston should be a good pitch. It does favour players that can hang around. We saw Rory Burns get an Ashes century a few years ago. It's a pitch that generally rewards good Test match batting.
BBC Test Match Special
More from New Zealand captain Kane Williamson: "Devon is an absolute class act. Any time you can achieve a score like that it's special, but in your first Test for your country, and at the home of cricket, it's very special.
"Being back at Lord's is very special. You have to appreciate that it's a bit unique with the Covid restrictions but there's so many guys in our dressing room that have never had a chance to play here. It's a very special place."
Michael Vaughan
Former England captain on BBC Test Match Special
These younger players that have played 10, 20 games, they don't seem to be getting much better, and that is a concern. You have to improve. Quality bowlers will expose your mental frailties or your technical frailties. One of two of the England players have played that bit of cricket, need to get better.
BBC Test Match Special
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson to TMS: "We were also looking forward to a lively afternoon. We thought there'd be a few more inconsistencies out of the surface. The ball went soft and it made it a little more docile.
"We saw glimpses but didn't see it regularly enough, and it just sort of fizzled out a bit. Losing a day to rain, both teams would have done a bit better with that extra day and pushing their game a little bit further. Both teams pushed hard for a result but it wasn't meant to be.
"On that surface, it did seem to be challenging to score quickly for the most part. It was a really good cricket wicket. No doubt the England camp would have wanted to get a really strong base to have a crack at that. it's always a fine balance on the last day."
Jeremy Coney
Former New Zealand captain on BBC Test Match Special
New Zealand got some things out of the game, as I'm sure England did.
It feels a very long time ago but New Zealand started the day batting. They were aggressive and lost wickets but quickly added their runs before an aggressive declaration at lunch.
It's difficult to see England beating Australia with a mindset like this.
Michael Vaughan
Former England captain on BBC Test Match Special
We know England are powerful at Edgbaston, and maybe that was in the back of Joe Root's mind today. I do think if they can win there we will look back at today and go 'maybe they were right'. But New Zealand will take some beating.
We felt winning the series was more important - Root
More from England captain Joe Root: "We didn't attempt to win it towards the back end of it. We felt that, in the grand scheme of things, winning the series was [more important than] potentially giving them a 1-0 lead going into the second Test. The series is very much alive.
"I think we'll learn a lot from this game. We spoke quite honestly and brutally after the first batting innings and spoke about being more disciplined. That should hold us in good stead for the rest of the summer."
Joe Root says he does not know whether Ollie Robinson is available for the next Test, which begins on Thursday. We're expecting a statement later this evening.
Post update
Michael Vaughan
Former England captain on BBC Test Match Special
I don't think you'll rush from the bar to watch Dom Sibley but if he bats time and wears opposing bowlers down, especially in a five-match series, it could be very useful. But he will have to, because he's going to put the batting unit under pressure.
Player of the match - Devon Conway
Devon Conway is named player of the match for his first-innings double hundred.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, speaking to Sky Sports: "We had a little bit work to do this morning to get to where we wanted to be. Once the call was made and the weather forced our hand all results were left on the table on a wicket that was deteriorating. If wasn't for that lost day we would have been in for a good finish."
Post update
Joe Root on Ollie Robinson: "Ollie has made a huge mistake. He's very remorseful. He's fronted up to the dressing room and the rest of the world.
"It's a lesson for everyone that the continued education needs to carry forward. We want to make the game as diverse and inclusive as we possibly can and we'll keep looking at ways to make that possible."
Again, Root suggests England didn't rule out going for the win from the start. It didn't look like that.
Michael Vaughan
Former England captain on BBC Test Match Special
I question whether they did have an intent from the 15th over. I understand it's a two-match series, and England and Joe thought they didn't want to offer the opportunity to New Zealand. But I'm not too sure this batting unit reads the situation.
'We set out to have an open mind'
BBC Test Match Special
England captain Joe Root, speaking to TMS: "You look at the conditions and surface, it was very challenging. It was slow and hard to time the ball and get any sort of rhythm. You look at the target and amount of overs you have, it wasn't quite as straightforwad as that.
"We knew it was always going to be difficut. Initially, we set out to have quite an open mind and it got to the stage where it didn't feel like it was quite possible to get that on.
"Of course it will disappoint a few people but from our point of view, we're very much in this series. We leave here level and give ourselves a great chance to win the series at Edgbaston."
Michael Vaughan
Former England captain on BBC Test Match Special
It's disappointing for many fans in the ground. Joe Root said a few days ago he wants to win all seven Test matches - today, at the first time of asking, an opportunity was thrown his way and he decided to take the defensive approach.
Jon Gill: Haters gonna hate but that’s a great battling draw from England. They’ve been outplayed for most of the match and lost a bad toss to lose.
England grind out draw at Lord's
