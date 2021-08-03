England made to work hard in first India Test - clips, radio & text

That big booming swing has just left the building. Bumrah had it hooping this morning.
Jack Skelton
Phil Tufnell
Former England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
Eng 62-2
Sibley 18, Root 13
Joe Root picks up his first run after lunch, flicking the last ball of Mohammed Shami's over awat for a single
Deep Dasgupta
Former India wicketkeeper on BBC Test Match Special
It's set up nicely. I'd say it was 50-50. A wicket here and India will be on top. A few more runs and England will be on top.
No pressure then eh Richard?
Joe Root will resume on a skittish 12 not out with three four off 10 balls - almost a reminder of his T20 prowess.
Dom Sibley is unbeaten on 18.
The two batters are back at the crease. Mohammed Shami has ball in hand.
If you possess multiple screens and radios there is a ton of cricket across BBC Sport today.
You can listen to live commentary of the One-Day cup matches between Hampshire v Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire v Derbyshire here
And later one we'll be bringing you live coverage of a double header in The Hundred between Birmingham Phoenix and Oval Invcibles at Edgbaston.
The women's match starts at 15:30 BST and the men's game at 19:00.
Plenty more of this needed from England skipper Joe Root...
Cheers Kal. Here are some highlights/lowlights from the morning session, depending on your allegiance...
Right then, your awful office phrases have kept me more than entertained this morning/early afternoon.
For England, they're fortunate to only be two down. What can Root and Sibley do from here? Seeing you through lunch and the next session is Jack Skelton.
Jonathan Agnew
BBC cricket correspondent on Test Match Special
A terrific session. I couldn't tell you the number of times the ball beat the bat. England could have lost five wickets this morning.
Michael Vaughan
Former England captain on BBC Test Match Special
It is one of those Tests where you could quite easily see four or five wickets fall in an hour.
Jonathan Agnew
BBC cricket correspondent on Test Match Special
It didn't feel out from here.
Lunch - Eng 61-2
25 overs
The final delivery before lunch and Sibley is struck on the pads by a Bumrah inswinger.
Kohli decides not to review, a wise decision as replays show it would have only just clipped the bails and been umpire's call.
And that, folks, is lunch.
Travel Heavy: Is Dom Sibley’s bat all splice?
One more before lunch, Kohli turns to Bumrah.