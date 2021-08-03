Jasprit Bumrah
England made to work hard in first India Test - clips, radio & text

Scorecard

Live Reporting

Jack Skelton

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Phil Tufnell

    Former England spinner on BBC Test Match Special

    That big booming swing has just left the building. Bumrah had it hooping this morning.

  2. Eng 62-2

    Sibley 18, Root 13

    Joe Root picks up his first run after lunch, flicking the last ball of Mohammed Shami's over awat for a single

  3. Post update

    Deep Dasgupta

    Former India wicketkeeper on BBC Test Match Special

    It's set up nicely. I'd say it was 50-50. A wicket here and India will be on top. A few more runs and England will be on top.

  4. Post update

    No pressure then eh Richard?

    Joe Root will resume on a skittish 12 not out with three four off 10 balls - almost a reminder of his T20 prowess.

    Dom Sibley is unbeaten on 18.

    The two batters are back at the crease. Mohammed Shami has ball in hand.

  5. Get Involved

    Text 81111 (standard message rates apply)

    SMS Message: Root needs 22 runs in this innings to overtake Cook as England's top run-scorer (all formats). from Richard from Mytholmroyd
    Richard from Mytholmroyd
  6. Post update

    If you possess multiple screens and radios there is a ton of cricket across BBC Sport today.

    You can listen to live commentary of the One-Day cup matches between Hampshire v Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire v Derbyshire here

    And later one we'll be bringing you live coverage of a double header in The Hundred between Birmingham Phoenix and Oval Invcibles at Edgbaston.

    The women's match starts at 15:30 BST and the men's game at 19:00.

    Video content

    Video caption: 'The biggest hit of The Hundred so far' - watch the best of Tuesday's action
  7. Post update

    Plenty more of this needed from England skipper Joe Root...

    Video content

    Video caption: Root hits Siraj for three consecutive boundaries
  8. Awful office phrases

    Text 81111 (standard message rates apply)

    SMS Message: The idea of a 'thought shower' always make my blood run cold. from Harry from London
    Harry from London
  9. Post update

    Cheers Kal. Here are some highlights/lowlights from the morning session, depending on your allegiance...

    Video content

    Video caption: Bumrah traps Burns lbw in first over

    Video content

    Video caption: Crawley's 'great placement' finds England's first boundary

    Video content

    Video caption: Crawley out caught behind after tentative Kohli review
  10. Post update

    Right then, your awful office phrases have kept me more than entertained this morning/early afternoon.

    For England, they're fortunate to only be two down. What can Root and Sibley do from here? Seeing you through lunch and the next session is Jack Skelton.

  11. Awful office phrases

    Text 81111 (standard message rates apply)

    SMS Message: Awful office phrases? "Go get the guitar." from Ed in London
    Ed in London
  13. Awful office phrases

    Text 81111 (standard message rates apply)

    SMS Message: I was once at a meeting where, as it approached half-time, the chair said: "Right, who's going to show some beverage leadership?" from Chalky, Felpham, West Sussex
    Chalky, Felpham, West Sussex
    SMS Message: 'Box this off' makes me feel sick. from Alex, Chelmsford
    Alex, Chelmsford
  15. Post update

    Michael Vaughan

    Former England captain on BBC Test Match Special

    It is one of those Tests where you could quite easily see four or five wickets fall in an hour.

  17. Lunch - Eng 61-2

    25 overs

    The final delivery before lunch and Sibley is struck on the pads by a Bumrah inswinger.

    Kohli decides not to review, a wise decision as replays show it would have only just clipped the bails and been umpire's call.

    And that, folks, is lunch.

  18. Awful office phrases

    Text 81111 (standard message rates apply)

    SMS Message: I once had a boss who said "let's put the record on and see who dances" every time we needed to make a new proposal. I always imagined soul limbo. from Gary, Colindale
    Gary, Colindale
  19. Get Involved

    #bbccricket

    Travel Heavy: Is Dom Sibley’s bat all splice?

  20. Post update

    One more before lunch, Kohli turns to Bumrah.

