Bob Willis Trophy - radio & text
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Essex v Middlesex - day one from BBC Essex
Play audio Glamorgan v Warwickshire - day one from BBC Radio Wales
Play audio Gloucestershire v Northamptonshire - day one from BBC Radio Bristol
Play audio Kent v Hampshire - day one from BBC Radio Kent
Play audio Lancashire v Derbyshire - day one from BBC Radio Lancashire
Play audio Nottinghamshire v Durham - day one from BBC Radio Nottingham
Play audio Surrey v Sussex - day one from BBC Radio London
Play audio Worcestershire v Somerset - day one from BBC Hereford & Worcester
Play audio Yorkshire v Leicestershire - day one from BBC Radio Leeds
RTL