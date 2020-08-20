Bob Willis Trophy - radio & text
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Hampshire v Essex - day one from BBC Radio Solent
Play audio Leicestershire v Nottinghamshire - day one from BBC Radio Leicester
Play audio Middlesex v Sussex - day one from BBC Radio London
Play audio Northamptonshire v Glamorgan - day one from BBC Radio Northampton
Play audio Surrey v Kent - day one from BBC Radio London
Play audio Somerset v Gloucestershire - day one from BBC Radio Bristol
Play audio Worcestershire v Warwickshire - day one from BBC Hereford & Worcester
Play audio Yorkshire v Lancashire - day one from BBC Radio Leeds
RTL