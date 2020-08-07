Bob Willis Trophy - radio & text
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Durham v Lancashire - day one from BBC Newcastle
Play audio Essex v Surrey - day one from BBC Essex
Play audio Gloucestershire v Warwickshire - day one from BBC Radio Bristol
Play audio Kent v Sussex - day one from BBC Radio Kent
Play audio Leicestershire v Derbyshire - day one from BBC Radio Leicester
Play audio Middlesex v Hampshire - day one from BBC Radio London
Play audio Northamptonshire v Somerset - day one from BBC Radio Northampton
Play audio Nottinghamshire v Yorkshire - day one from BBC Radio Nottingham
Play audio Worcestershire v Glamorgan - day one from BBC Hereford & Worcester
RTL