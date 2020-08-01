Bob Willis Trophy - radio commentary & text updates
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Derbyshire v Nottinghamshire - day two from BBC Radio Nottingham
Play audio Durham v Yorkshire - day two from BBC Newcastle
Play audio Essex v Kent - day two from BBC Essex
Play audio Gloucestershire v Worcestershire - day two from BBC Radio Bristol
Play audio Lancashire v Leicestershire - day two from BBC Radio Lancashire
Play audio Somerset v Glamorgan - day two from BBC Somerset
Play audio Sussex v Hampshire - day two from BBC Sussex
Play audio Surrey v Middlesex - day two from BBC Radio London
Play audio Warwickshire v Northamptonshire - day two from BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
RTL