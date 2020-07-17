Watch: 3TeamCricket: The Solidarity Cup - Three teams, two halves, one match

The Solidarity Cup is a one-off, marquee event that will
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
What is the 3TeamCricket Solidarity Cup?
The Solidarity Cup is a one-off, marquee event that will introduce 3TC to the world.
It is a new format showcasing South Africa’s finest cricketers and announces a return to live cricket after months of empty pitches during the coronavirus pandemic. The event is designed to raise funds for cricketers affected by the lay-off.
It will be contested at SuperSport Park, Centurion on Nelson Mandela International Day.
AB de Villiers, who will captain one of the three sides involved, has called the format a “game changer”.
How does 3TeamCricket work?
Here are some of the basic rules of 3TeamCricket:
1. A match between three teams with eight players each
2. 36 overs in two halves of 18 overs
3. One innings of 12 overs each per team
4. Bat and bowl to one opponent in each half for six overs
5. After seventh wicket the not-out batter stands alone
6. Maximum three overs per bowler to either opponent
7. The team with the most runs wins
A more in-depth look at the rules can be found on the 3Teamcricket website.
In addition, to help with meeting coronavirus guidelines, fielders will have to stay within certain zones, as shown below, until the ball is delivered.
The teams
KG’s Kingfishers: Reeza Hendricks (capt), Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Thando Ntini, Gerald Coetzee, Glenton Stuurman and Tabraiz Shamsi.
Quinny’s Kites: Quinton de Kock (capt), Temba Bavuma, JJ Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks and Anrich Nortje.
AB’s Eagles: AB de Villiers (capt), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala and Lungi Ngidi.
How can I watch the 3TeamCricket Solidarity Cup?
The inaugural 3 Team Cricket event will be available to watch live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website & app and BBC Red Button.
The event will also be available to catch up on for 30-days after the event.
Full coverage details
Saturday 18 July, 09:45-14:00 BST