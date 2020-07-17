Watch: 3TeamCricket: The Solidarity Cup - Three teams, two halves, one match

The Solidarity Cup is a one-off, marquee event that will introduce 3TC to the world.

It is a new format showcasing South Africa’s finest cricketers and announces a return to live cricket after months of empty pitches during the coronavirus pandemic. The event is designed to raise funds for cricketers affected by the lay-off.

It will be contested at SuperSport Park, Centurion on Nelson Mandela International Day.

AB de Villiers, who will captain one of the three sides involved, has called the format a “game changer”.