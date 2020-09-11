England v Australia - toss & team news

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa
Post update
Australia captain Aaron Finch speaking to Sky Sports: "I probably would have looked to bat anyway, it looks like a good surface.
"Steve Smith got a knock on the head yesterday in practice so it's a precautionary measure to leave him out. Stoinis will bat at three.
"Over the last couple of years we've played good cricket in patches and indifferent in other patches. But trying to be consistent is what we're about.
"There's a lot of world class players here, should be a good one."
Post update
England captain Eoin Morgan speaking to Sky Sports: "It looks a good wicket, the sun hasn't been out for a while so a potentially a bit tacky. I don't think it will change a lot so hopefully we can restrict Australia. It is a little bit softer than the Pakistan games.
"The two Currans miss out and Tom Banton too. It's great to have our senior World Cup players back, for some of them it will be the first white-ball game since that final.
"The addition of Mark Wood helps as a first change bowler. Old Trafford turns a bit as well so having Rashid and Moeen as a spin option helps as well.
"Australia are a fantastic side and difficult to beat, we'll have to be close to our best."
Post update
Also, the last time Eoin Morgan played an ODI here, he broke the world record for the number of sixes in an innings...
Post update
From that team that won the World Cup, Moeen Ali is in for the pace of Liam Plunkett, who hasn't played since that glorious day at Lord's.
Sam Billings is the man who comes in for the absent Ben Stokes. Apart from that, England are full strength.
Post update
Big news from the Australia camp. Steve Smith took a blow to the head in the nets yesterday and misses out as a precautionary measure.
England win the toss and elect to field
No surprises that Eoin Morgan chooses to field on winning the toss - that is England's usual method.
Nine of the team that played in the World Cup final line-up for England.
Post update
Yep, England have been hammering Australia in ODIs in this country for a while now.
The final part of the bio-secure summer is in Manchester for three matches between the oldest enemies.
Are the Aussies in for more punishment at the hands of the word champions?
Live Reporting
Stephan Shemilt
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
The teams
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa
Post update
Australia captain Aaron Finch speaking to Sky Sports: "I probably would have looked to bat anyway, it looks like a good surface.
"Steve Smith got a knock on the head yesterday in practice so it's a precautionary measure to leave him out. Stoinis will bat at three.
"Over the last couple of years we've played good cricket in patches and indifferent in other patches. But trying to be consistent is what we're about.
"There's a lot of world class players here, should be a good one."
Post update
England captain Eoin Morgan speaking to Sky Sports: "It looks a good wicket, the sun hasn't been out for a while so a potentially a bit tacky. I don't think it will change a lot so hopefully we can restrict Australia. It is a little bit softer than the Pakistan games.
"The two Currans miss out and Tom Banton too. It's great to have our senior World Cup players back, for some of them it will be the first white-ball game since that final.
"The addition of Mark Wood helps as a first change bowler. Old Trafford turns a bit as well so having Rashid and Moeen as a spin option helps as well.
"Australia are a fantastic side and difficult to beat, we'll have to be close to our best."
Post update
Also, the last time Eoin Morgan played an ODI here, he broke the world record for the number of sixes in an innings...
Post update
From that team that won the World Cup, Moeen Ali is in for the pace of Liam Plunkett, who hasn't played since that glorious day at Lord's.
Sam Billings is the man who comes in for the absent Ben Stokes. Apart from that, England are full strength.
Post update
Big news from the Australia camp. Steve Smith took a blow to the head in the nets yesterday and misses out as a precautionary measure.
England win the toss and elect to field
No surprises that Eoin Morgan chooses to field on winning the toss - that is England's usual method.
Nine of the team that played in the World Cup final line-up for England.
Post update
Yep, England have been hammering Australia in ODIs in this country for a while now.
The final part of the bio-secure summer is in Manchester for three matches between the oldest enemies.
Are the Aussies in for more punishment at the hands of the word champions?
Post update
And THAT World Cup semi-final...
Post update
To Buttler's brilliance...
Post update
From world records...