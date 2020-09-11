England v Australia - toss & team news

Australia captain Aaron Finch speaking to Sky Sports: "I probably would have looked to bat anyway, it looks like a good surface.

"Steve Smith got a knock on the head yesterday in practice so it's a precautionary measure to leave him out. Stoinis will bat at three.

"Over the last couple of years we've played good cricket in patches and indifferent in other patches. But trying to be consistent is what we're about.

"There's a lot of world class players here, should be a good one."