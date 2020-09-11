Jonny Bairstow
England v Australia - toss & team news

Scorecard ; Pat Cummins column

Stephan Shemilt

All times stated are UK

  2. The teams

    England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

    Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

  3. Post update

    Australia captain Aaron Finch speaking to Sky Sports: "I probably would have looked to bat anyway, it looks like a good surface.

    "Steve Smith got a knock on the head yesterday in practice so it's a precautionary measure to leave him out. Stoinis will bat at three.

    "Over the last couple of years we've played good cricket in patches and indifferent in other patches. But trying to be consistent is what we're about.

    "There's a lot of world class players here, should be a good one."

  4. Post update

    England captain Eoin Morgan speaking to Sky Sports: "It looks a good wicket, the sun hasn't been out for a while so a potentially a bit tacky. I don't think it will change a lot so hopefully we can restrict Australia. It is a little bit softer than the Pakistan games.

    "The two Currans miss out and Tom Banton too. It's great to have our senior World Cup players back, for some of them it will be the first white-ball game since that final.

    "The addition of Mark Wood helps as a first change bowler. Old Trafford turns a bit as well so having Rashid and Moeen as a spin option helps as well.

    "Australia are a fantastic side and difficult to beat, we'll have to be close to our best."

  5. Post update

    Also, the last time Eoin Morgan played an ODI here, he broke the world record for the number of sixes in an innings...

  6. Post update

    From that team that won the World Cup, Moeen Ali is in for the pace of Liam Plunkett, who hasn't played since that glorious day at Lord's.

    Sam Billings is the man who comes in for the absent Ben Stokes. Apart from that, England are full strength.

  7. Post update

    Big news from the Australia camp. Steve Smith took a blow to the head in the nets yesterday and misses out as a precautionary measure.

  8. England win the toss and elect to field

    No surprises that Eoin Morgan chooses to field on winning the toss - that is England's usual method.

    Nine of the team that played in the World Cup final line-up for England.

  9. Post update

    Yep, England have been hammering Australia in ODIs in this country for a while now.

    The final part of the bio-secure summer is in Manchester for three matches between the oldest enemies.

    Are the Aussies in for more punishment at the hands of the word champions?

  10. Post update

    And THAT World Cup semi-final...

    England celebrate
  11. Post update

    To Buttler's brilliance...

    Jos Buttler
  12. Post update

    From world records...

    England world record
