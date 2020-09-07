Australia beat England by five wickets - highlights & reaction

You can watch full highlights on BBC Two from 23:30 and they'll also be available after on iPlayer.
Plus there are highlights all over the cricket section of the BBC Sport website and app.
Join us on Friday for the first ODI between England and Australia in Manchester, which starts at 13:00 BST.
For now, farewell.
Post update
Australia captain Aaron Finch on Sky Sports: "We know where we messed up in that first game but tonight we were really good again for the majority of the game.
"It was nice Mitch and Ashton got us over the line this time.
"There are always areas for improvement, especially in those middle overs against the spinners.
"Off the back of a six-month break you're looking for your best combinations and how you structure your team. We're happy with the structure and we're looking for guys to take their opportunities. This T20 series has been a great learning curve."
Post update
England captain Moeen Ali on TMS: "It was a good game. In the end we were short with the bat. We bowled pretty well but fielded poor and that cost us the game.
"That [the fielding] is not our standard. Our standard is pretty high. You can't afford to drop three catches and the misfields. To take it all the way, we showed good fight.
"We saw on Sunday when Australia batted first it was difficult. In the middle we played lot of dots and that probably cost us those 15 or 20 runs we needed.
"When you are missing three or four main players - world class players - it makes a big difference. I learned a lot."
On Adil Rashid: "He is an amazing bowler. He is our magician. He can win you games when you don't score many runs. He was amazing tonight."
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Rufus: Adil Rashid MUST play in the Ashes. Someone who will take wickets against the Aussies.
Graeme McLuckie: Spin ball wizard.
Post update
Australia captain Aaron Finch on TMS: "We chased in similar style to Friday with a wobble but the way Mitchell Marsh and Ashton Agar finished it off was brilliant.
"We made a conscious effort to be more aggressive in the powerplay. We knew the spinners would have an impact. It was a plan that paid off. We wobbled in the middle but it was nice to get the result.
"England have played really good white-ball cricket for a few years. They are such a destructive side. You have to do the basics well and then some. You have to play at 100%. T20 cricket provides opportunity for some fireworks which is nice to watch.
"Josh Hazlewood was outstanding with the ball. Mitchell Marsh, to get the job done in the end with a really cool head, that was really pleasing. Matthew Wade provided some fireworks. I am really pleased for those guys."
Post update
Phil Tufnell
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
England are in great shape for the T20 World Cup. There was no Morgan, Buttler, Stokes or Roy. The white-ball game is very rosy. England have every chance of winning it.
Post update
England captain Moeen Ali on Sky Sports: "It was a very proud moment to captain my country, but sadly we didn't win. We showed good fight in the end.
"The wicket wasn't easy early on, it was a bit unlike us in the middle overs. Jonny played well after struggling early on but we needed those extra 15 runs.
"We were pretty poor in the field - if we had taken our chances I'm pretty confident we would've won the game. We didn't back the bowlers up."
Post update
Oh dear.
Jos Buttler is named man of the series but isn't here so Mike Atherton suggests stand-in skipper Moeen Ali picks up Buttler's trophy on his behalf.
Moeen thinks Eoin Morgan is coming to do it but Morgan is nowhere to be seen.
A dejected Moeen, clearly gutted to have just lost, has to stand near the series winner hoarding with two trophies in hand waiting for Morgan to make it down the stairs.
To say it's an underwhelming trophy lift would be an understatement. Much mirth among the Sky commentators as that played out.
Post update
Man of the match Mitch Marsh on Sky Sports: "SIx months is a long time without cricket so it was great to get the opportunity today.
"It's nice to finish off th series and nice to contribute.
"I would've liked my first game back to be a bit easier than that. I got a bit of luck, being dropped twice, but I managed to capitalise on that.
"I certainly looked up to make sure Rashid had bowled out and I do like pace on the ball."
Post update
Phil Tufnell
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
Marsh was dropped on two and eight. England will rue those chances but they will be pretty happy with winning the series.
Post update
But MItch Marsh made the most of the returning pace bowlers to hit a superb unbeaten 39 to guide Australia to the win...
Post update
Adil Rashid bowled a magical spell to get England back in the game as Australia seemed to be faltering again...
Post update
And Australia were helped by some very shoddy England fielding.
Post update
Australia captain Aaron Finch also made a fine 39...
Post update
Marcus Stoinis gave his side the impetus before falling for 26...
Post update
Mark Wood then gave England the breakthrough they needed.
Post update
Australia made a fast start, with Matthew Wade hitting one of the best shots of the summer to smack Jofra Archer for six.
Post update
Phil Tufnell
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
I think Stoinis' spot for Australia is at number three. I think Australia have to find a spot for Steve Smith in this team but I don't think it is at number three.
Post update
So England win the series 2-1 and now turn their thoughts to the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia in Manchester.
The first match at Emirates Old Trafford is on Friday.
Post update
Phil Tufnell
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
Australia played a few poor shots. Adil Rashid bowled a wonderful spell. Marsh played a great innings.
Live Reporting
Matthew Henry and Jack Skelton
All times stated are UK
