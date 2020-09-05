Mark Wood

Relive the action as England take T20 series victory against Australia

2nd T20; Ageas Bowl; Scorecard

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Amy Lofthouse

All times stated are UK

  1. Goodbye!

    Well, that was fun.

    Matt Henry's report is over here and you can catch up with clips, analysis and Test Match Special podcasts very shortly.

    We'll be back on Tuesday to see if England can make it a 3-0 clean sweep.

    In a bit.

    Video content

    Video caption: England beat Australia by 6 wickets
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler: "It's a great thing when you can walk off having seen your team over the line."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Post update

    England captain Eoin Morgan on BBC One: "When Jos Buttler is in the form he is, he's one of the best players in the world. Australia actually bowled and fielded well today but there are some batsmen in the world who can take the game away from you and Jos is one of those.

    "Jofra set the tone for us. It's as fast as I've seen him bowl this summer. To continue taking wickets throughout the innings disrupted Australia and if we're looking for a template on how to win games, today is a good one."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    Eoin Morgan just told the BBC folks that he dislocated his finger mid-innings. He describes it as "a bit sore". I bang my toe and I have to lie down for a week. The man's a tough cookie.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Post update

    Ebony Rainford-Brent

    Ex-England women's batter on BBC One

    I think I am Dawid Malan's superfan the amount of times I talk him up, but I can't quite believe how he delivers every time he comes into the team. Like Buttler, he has the gears too, albeit he's not as explosive.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Get Involved

    Text us on 81111

    SMS Message: Feels like the Aussies forgot just how good Moeen can be. Sensational way to finish the game from him & Buttler! from Tattz
    Tattz
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Post update

    James Anderson

    England bowler on BBC One

    Jos Buttler is so hard to bowl to because you don't know when he's going to go through the gears and either knock it around or play the big shot.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Post update

    Michael Vaughan

    Ex-England captain on BBC One

    This England side are ruthless, they just know how to win games of cricket.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Post update

    Australia captain Aaron Finch on BBC One: "I thought we got to a score we could defend. We needed a few things to go right. Jos is a world-class player and if you don't get the guy who is opening out, you won't win the game.

    "No matter what format or wherever the world, he's a great player. He's got great game smarts. He's someone we have to watch and get out. We're still confident."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Post update

    Ebony Rainford-Brent

    Ex-England women's batter on BBC One

    It wasn't easy to score on this wicket, and that's what makes Jos Buttler so special. And let's not forget about Dawid Malan's contribution - their partnership took the game away from Australia today.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Get Involved

    #bbccricket

    John Daniels: Guess there’s no need to play Buttler as a finisher if he never lets it start.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. Post update

    Ebony Rainford-Brent

    Ex-England women's batter on BBC One

    If Jos Buttler bats through a game like he did there, you are almost guaranteed to win. He bats so intelligently.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. Post update

    James Anderson

    England bowler on BBC One

    That was an absolute masterclass in how to chase down a score.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. Post update

    Quite good, isn't he, Jos Buttler?

    Video content

    Video caption: 'It's been a stunning knock' - Watch the best of Buttler's 50
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. Post update

    Jos Buttler finishes with an unbeaten 77 from 54 balls, with eight fours and two sixes. What a knock.

    And a brilliant little cameo from Moeen Ali at the end, cracking 13 runs from six balls, with one four and one six.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. Post update

    Lovely stuff.

    England will be searching for a whitewash in the final match on Tuesday.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 17
Navigate to the last page
Back to top