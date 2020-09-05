Relive the action as England take T20 series victory against Australia

England captain Eoin Morgan on BBC One: "When Jos Buttler is in the form he is, he's one of the best players in the world. Australia actually bowled and fielded well today but there are some batsmen in the world who can take the game away from you and Jos is one of those.

"Jofra set the tone for us. It's as fast as I've seen him bowl this summer. To continue taking wickets throughout the innings disrupted Australia and if we're looking for a template on how to win games, today is a good one."