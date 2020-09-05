Relive the action as England take T20 series victory against Australia

England captain Eoin Morgan on BBC One: "When Jos Buttler is in the form he is, he's one of the best players in the world. Australia actually bowled and fielded well today but there are some batsmen in the world who can take the game away from you and Jos is one of those.
"Jofra set the tone for us. It's as fast as I've seen him bowl this summer. To continue taking wickets throughout the innings disrupted Australia and if we're looking for a template on how to win games, today is a good one."
Eoin Morgan just told the BBC folks that he dislocated his finger mid-innings. He describes it as "a bit sore". I bang my toe and I have to lie down for a week. The man's a tough cookie.
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England women's batter on BBC One
I think I am Dawid Malan's superfan the amount of times I talk him up, but I can't quite believe how he delivers every time he comes into the team. Like Buttler, he has the gears too, albeit he's not as explosive.
Feels like the Aussies forgot just how good Moeen can be. Sensational way to finish the game from him & Buttler!
Feels like the Aussies forgot just how good Moeen can be. Sensational way to finish the game from him & Buttler!
James Anderson
England bowler on BBC One
Jos Buttler is so hard to bowl to because you don't know when he's going to go through the gears and either knock it around or play the big shot.
This England side are ruthless, they just know how to win games of cricket.
Australia captain Aaron Finch on BBC One: "I thought we got to a score we could defend. We needed a few things to go right. Jos is a world-class player and if you don't get the guy who is opening out, you won't win the game.
"No matter what format or wherever the world, he's a great player. He's got great game smarts. He's someone we have to watch and get out. We're still confident."
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England women's batter on BBC One
It wasn't easy to score on this wicket, and that's what makes Jos Buttler so special. And let's not forget about Dawid Malan's contribution - their partnership took the game away from Australia today.
John Daniels: Guess there’s no need to play Buttler as a finisher if he never lets it start.
Amy Lofthouse
Goodbye!
Well, that was fun.
Matt Henry's report is over here and you can catch up with clips, analysis and Test Match Special podcasts very shortly.
We'll be back on Tuesday to see if England can make it a 3-0 clean sweep.
In a bit.
England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler: "It's a great thing when you can walk off having seen your team over the line."
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England women's batter on BBC One
James Anderson
England bowler on BBC One
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC One
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England women's batter on BBC One
John Daniels: Guess there’s no need to play Buttler as a finisher if he never lets it start.
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England women's batter on BBC One
If Jos Buttler bats through a game like he did there, you are almost guaranteed to win. He bats so intelligently.
James Anderson
England bowler on BBC One
That was an absolute masterclass in how to chase down a score.
Quite good, isn't he, Jos Buttler?
From the press box
Jos Buttler finishes with an unbeaten 77 from 54 balls, with eight fours and two sixes. What a knock.
And a brilliant little cameo from Moeen Ali at the end, cracking 13 runs from six balls, with one four and one six.
Lovely stuff.
England will be searching for a whitewash in the final match on Tuesday.