England beat Australia by two runs - relive pulsating finish

She's right. You don't want to miss the highlights, or Sunday's second game, which is live across the BBC. Bye for now.
Matthew Henry and Stephan Shemilt
Bye for now.
And Tom Curran held his nerve...
But England roared back...
Leaving England searching for answers...
Australia were in command for so long...
How about that as a series opener, then? We go again on Sunday, live on BBC One at 14:15.
David Williams: That run out was insanely close...great comeback from England to take advantage of that monumental collapse by Australia!
Man of the match Dawid Malan: "I don't know what the secret is, but it's working so far.
"I don't know if it's because the bowling is more consistent, or the pitches are better, but it's a fantastic learning opportunity.
"This white ball team has been the strongest England have ever had. i don't know where I slot in.
"I thought we were 15 light, probably one partnership away from getting to 175-180."
England captain Eoin Morgan: "The bowlers really came good in the last eight overs. It's always difficult coming in, under lights, pressure on, on a slow wicket.
"Today we went with a batter less, which proved very valuable in the second innings.
"Tom Curran followed on from a fantastic winter. It's great to see him calm in execution in the past few overs."
'Once you play England, it's different'
Australia captain Aaron Finch: "We knew England would keep coming hard and we probably struggled to find the boundary in that 12- to 18-over mark. That's something to work on.
"I would probably be more critical of myself and Davey, who got us off to a good start but couldn't go on to make the match-winning contribution.
"Obviously it would have been ideal to get over the line, but England are a good side.
"We had a couple of great hit-outs against each other, but once you play England, it's a bit different."
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England women's batter on BBC Test Match Special
To lose in that fashion, with that turnaround, will leave a few annoyed people in that Australia dressing room.
In hindsight, this was pretty poor from David Warner...
Aaron Campbell: Eoin Morgan is the best captain in cricket surely? Always gets it right.
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special
I can barely believe I've seen that. It was a remarkable turnaround. Australia were absolutely cruising. To pull off that victory was astonishing.
I wouldn't want to be a bin in the Australia dressing room right now. Justin Langer will be giving it a right kicking.
How's stat?!
Andy Zaltzman
Test Match Special statistician
That is the first time England have defender a target under 180 since 2016.
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England women's batter on BBC Test Match Special
For 34 of the 40 overs Australia were bossing this game. This England side believe they can win from anywhere.
The highlights are on BBC Two at 23:20. They will be well worth staying up for.
Adam Collins
BBC Test Match Special
England pulled it out of the fire.