England beat Australia by two runs - relive pulsating finish

Man of the match Dawid Malan: "I don't know what the secret is, but it's working so far.

"I don't know if it's because the bowling is more consistent, or the pitches are better, but it's a fantastic learning opportunity.

"This white ball team has been the strongest England have ever had. i don't know where I slot in.

"I thought we were 15 light, probably one partnership away from getting to 175-180."