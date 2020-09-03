Mark Wood

England beat Australia by two runs - relive pulsating finish

Scorecard; Report; Schedule

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Matthew Henry and Stephan Shemilt

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    She's right. You don't want to miss the highlights, or Sunday's second game, which is live across the BBC.

    Bye for now.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    And Tom Curran held his nerve...

    Video content

    Video caption: 'England have pulled off an incredible victory' - Curran holds his nerve
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Post update

    But England roared back...

    Video content

    Video caption: Smith caught for 18 by Bairstow

    Video content

    Video caption: Rashid picks up his second wicket in the over as Maxwell departs

    Video content

    Video caption: Archer bowls Warner for 58

    Video content

    Video caption: 'Game on here' - Wood bowls Carey as Australia lose their fifth wicket
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    Leaving England searching for answers...

    Video content

    Video caption: Banton struggles to find the ball after Smith clears the boundary
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Post update

    Australia were in command for so long...

    Video content

    Video caption: 46 from Finch fires Australia to brilliant start

    Video content

    Video caption: Watch the best shots from Warner's half-century
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Post update

    How about that as a series opener, then? We go again on Sunday, live on BBC One at 14:15.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Get Involved

    #bbccricket

    David Williams: That run out was insanely close...great comeback from England to take advantage of that monumental collapse by Australia!

    Video content

    Video caption: Agar run out by Jordan
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Post update

    Man of the match Dawid Malan: "I don't know what the secret is, but it's working so far.

    "I don't know if it's because the bowling is more consistent, or the pitches are better, but it's a fantastic learning opportunity.

    "This white ball team has been the strongest England have ever had. i don't know where I slot in.

    "I thought we were 15 light, probably one partnership away from getting to 175-180."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Post update

    England captain Eoin Morgan: "The bowlers really came good in the last eight overs. It's always difficult coming in, under lights, pressure on, on a slow wicket.

    "Today we went with a batter less, which proved very valuable in the second innings.

    "Tom Curran followed on from a fantastic winter. It's great to see him calm in execution in the past few overs."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. 'Once you play England, it's different'

    Australia captain Aaron Finch: "We knew England would keep coming hard and we probably struggled to find the boundary in that 12- to 18-over mark. That's something to work on.

    "I would probably be more critical of myself and Davey, who got us off to a good start but couldn't go on to make the match-winning contribution.

    "Obviously it would have been ideal to get over the line, but England are a good side.

    "We had a couple of great hit-outs against each other, but once you play England, it's a bit different."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Post update

    Ebony Rainford-Brent

    Ex-England women's batter on BBC Test Match Special

    To lose in that fashion, with that turnaround, will leave a few annoyed people in that Australia dressing room.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Post update

    In hindsight, this was pretty poor from David Warner...

    Video content

    Video caption: Archer bowls Warner for 58
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Get Involved

    #bbccricket

    Aaron Campbell: Eoin Morgan is the best captain in cricket surely? Always gets it right.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. Post update

    Simon Mann

    BBC Test Match Special

    I can barely believe I've seen that. It was a remarkable turnaround. Australia were absolutely cruising. To pull off that victory was astonishing.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. Post update

    I wouldn't want to be a bin in the Australia dressing room right now. Justin Langer will be giving it a right kicking.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. How's stat?!

    Andy Zaltzman

    Test Match Special statistician

    That is the first time England have defender a target under 180 since 2016.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. Post update

    Ebony Rainford-Brent

    Ex-England women's batter on BBC Test Match Special

    For 34 of the 40 overs Australia were bossing this game. This England side believe they can win from anywhere.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. Post update

    The highlights are on BBC Two at 23:20. They will be well worth staying up for.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. Post update

    Adam Collins

    BBC Test Match Special

    England pulled it out of the fire.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 17
Navigate to the last page
Back to top