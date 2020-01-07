Ben Stokes

Brilliant Stokes inspires England - relive dramatic late win

Scorecard; Report; Burns out of Sri Lanka series after surgery

Live Reporting

By Stephan Shemilt and Jack Skelton

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    That's it for now.

    We'll be back a week on Thursday for third Test.

    See you then.

  2. Post update

    I have no more words. What an incredible five days.

    Thanks to you for playing such a massive part and making the off-field action every bit as entertaining as what went on in the middle.

  3. Get Involved

    Text 81111

    SMS Message: A giant victory for England and an even bigger one for five-day Tests! from John G, Surbiton
    John G, Surbiton
  4. Post update

    Phil Tufnell

    Ex-England spinner on The Cricket Social

    I don't think there are too many difficult decisions for England in the next Test.

    If Jofra Archer is fit he plays, and if Anderson is fit then you Archer replaces Curran. Archer is a world-class talent.

    If Anderson isn't fit then Curran will stay in.

  6. Get Involved

    #bbccricket

    Tameena Hussain: Cricket World Cup final saviour. Match-winning Ashes Test match. A winning bowling spell in Cape Town. Take a bow Sir Ben Stokes!

  7. Post update

    Man of the match Ben Stokes on Sky Sports: "I don't want it to get into it too much, but with everything that has happened, the niggles don't seem so important. I always wear this shirt with most amount of pride I possibly can, but there was a bit more there this week. I always had my dad in the back of my mind. I hope I've made him proud."

  8. Post update

    Phil Tufnell

    Ex-England spinner on The Cricket Social

    I know Chris Silverwood well. He is not just a safe pair of hands. He is a lot more than that.

    He has a lot of thoughts about the game, does a lot of analysing and is a strong character. I am pleased for him.

  9. Fantastic to 'get off the mark'

    England coach Chris Silverwood on Sky Sports: "It's been fantastic. This is a great ground to be at - to come here and win my first Test as a coach here is absolutely fantastic. It's getting off the mark. We've had a such a tough two weeks, and for the boyts to give such a good team performance, I'm really proud of them.

    On James Anderson, who only bowled two overs in the last two sessions: "It's a big blow to have sombeody like that pull up. He'll be assessed overnight."

  10. Post update

    England coach Chris Silverwood has just said that James Anderson will be "assessed overnight".

    It doesn't sound like a particularly bright picture.

  11. Get Involved

    Text 81111

    SMS Message: Ben Stokes, along with Mo Farah, is the most influential sportsman since the turn of the century. A man who is not just one of the best in his game, but singlehandedly building a new fan base in the sport, in this country. from Sam, Birmingham
    Sam, Birmingham
  13. Post update

    Joe Root has just been asked about four-day Tests.

    "You don't want to miss out on days like this."

  14. Get Involved

    #bbccricket

    Edward Sants: There are few things that have ability to make me cry at my desk at work! Stokes seems to be doing it with alarming regularity!

  15. Stokes a 'brilliant role model'

    Joe Root on Ben Stokes: "You can put him in any situation and he will stand up for you. He plays 100% for the team and is a brilliant role model for all of the guys coming through.

    "He puts in an eight- or nine-over spell like that and keeps running and can change game with bat. He is a world-class player."

    Ben Stokes
    Copyright: Getty Images
  16. A brilliant performance - Root

    England captain Joe Root: "It was fantastic. It was a brilliant performance by the whole group. We showed a great amount of character, patience and a lot of belief. Credit to South Africa - they threw a lot back at us and made it difficult. We had an unbelievable crowd behind us. It felt like a home game. It is a brilliant start to the year.

    "For the young players involved in a Test like that, it is a great opportunity for us to keep improving and use it in the next game.

    "We found ourselves under pressure and individuals stood up. They put in brilliant performances. How Jimmy bowled in the first innings was outstanding, Sam Curran came on and changed the game, Bessy controlled the rate and Ben Stokes can turn it on for you, along with a brilliant hundred from Dom."

  17. Post update

    In case you'd forgotten, that win win earns England 30 points in the World Test Championship.

    They're up to third, just the 210 behind second-placed Australia.

  18. Get Involved

    Text 81111

    SMS Message: Things that should last 4 days: Working week, pub sessions, a game of Monopoly. Things that should last 5 days: Test cricket. from Seb London
    Seb London
  19. Post update

    Big cheer from the Barmy Army for Ben Stokes' views on five-day cricket...

  20. Man of the match

    Man of the match Ben Stokes: "I thought Dom put all the hard yards in. He should be the one up here. Full credit should go to him.

    "We have three members of the group who are 21. The future looks great for us. We showed an outstanding amount of character.

    "When you have series and the first two games are results, it makes things very interesting.

    "It's why five-day cricket should always be around. It's the best form of the game."

