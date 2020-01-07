Brilliant Stokes inspires England - relive dramatic late win

England captain Joe Root: "It was fantastic. It was a brilliant performance by the whole group. We showed a great amount of character, patience and a lot of belief. Credit to South Africa - they threw a lot back at us and made it difficult. We had an unbelievable crowd behind us. It felt like a home game. It is a brilliant start to the year.

"For the young players involved in a Test like that, it is a great opportunity for us to keep improving and use it in the next game.

"We found ourselves under pressure and individuals stood up. They put in brilliant performances. How Jimmy bowled in the first innings was outstanding, Sam Curran came on and changed the game, Bessy controlled the rate and Ben Stokes can turn it on for you, along with a brilliant hundred from Dom."