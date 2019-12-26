Anderson strikes with first ball v SA - listen to The Cricket Social

Email Message: What’s
the point of toiling away in the counties if after one Test you are dropped
simply because ‘one of the lads’ is back? Ridiculous. Chin up Crawley.
from Dennis in Nottingham
SA 24-1
Beautiful sunshine in Centurion. Three slips and a gully for Broad, who searches for a better area with a slightly fuller length. Jofra Archer, floppy hat and shades, has a sip of something on the boundary. He gets a signal from Joe Root, asked which end he would prefer. Jofra throws some grass into the air to see which way the wind is blowing, then shrugs his shoulders. It's an improvement from Broad, but one of these new-ball bowlers will soon make way for Jofra.
Post update
Michael Carberry
Former England batsman on The Cricket Social
The bowlers look rusty, Anderson particularly. That is to be expected, but it is important that you make these guys play as much as possible with the new ball.
SA 24-1
Markram 16, Hamza 8
He's a good player, Markram, and this is his home ground. Short again from Anderson, with Markram forcing for three more. Sometimes, you can say Anderson errs on being too short, but his method is to starve the drive. That being said, you don't want to be pounding the middle of the deck when you've won the toss and chosen to bowl.
Post update
Adam Mountford
BBC Test Match Special in Centurion
The start of play was delayed because of a worrying incident involving a photographer. He was carried off on a stretcher after seeming to collapse. It is going to be hot out there today with temperatures expected to reach 35C.
SA 21-1
Lovely from Aiden Markram. Full from Anderson, still swinging, but Markram controlling a drive through point for four. Next ball, short, Markram throws the Christmas tree at it. Up and over for four more.
The ball has not done very much. I'm still a bit surprised that England chose to bowl first. The ball is not swinging, there are blue skies around - they are going to have to work hard.
SA 13-1
The England players are wearing black armbands in memory of the late Bob Willis, whose funeral was a couple of days ago. Broad isn't enjoying the same movement as Anderson. Perhaps a touch too short. Perhaps a touch too wide.
How's stat?!
Andy Zaltzman
Test Match Special statistician on The Cricket Social
That is the first time England have struck with the first ball of a Test since Ryan Sidebottom against West Indies at Chester-le-Street in 2007.
SA 11-1
Anderson is wobbling the ball around. Firstly away from the right-handed Zubayr Hamza, then back in. Hamza is staying leg-side of the ball, so I wonder if Anderson will hone in on that outside edge. Maiden. Much more in keeping with the first morning of a Test.
Post update
Jonathan Trott
Ex-England batsman on The Cricket Social
This outfield at Centurion has to be one of the quickest in the world.
SA 10-1
Nice from Markram, who punches down the ground, past mid-on, with all the timing of a well-delivered one-liner. Collar up, hint of a moustache on the top lip. A good looking chap, Markram. They haven't packed into Centurion Park just yet. Plenty of time....
How's stat?!
Andy Zaltzman
Test Match Special statistician on The Cricket Social
That is the 229th time Jimmy Anderson has bowled the first ball of a Test innings - and only the second time he has taken a wicket with it, after India at Trent Bridge in 2011.
SA 6-1
What is Dean Elgar thinking at the moment? Her netted on Christmas Day for that. Gave up turkey to be stuffed like one. Stuart Broad shares the new ball. You wait your turn, Jofra.
Post update
Michael Carberry
Former England batsman on The Cricket Social
It is a massive wicket for England - a great start. Elgar is one of those gutsy batsmen.
Post update
Jonathan Trott
Ex-England batsman on The Cricket Social
It is caught down the leg side, yes, but Jimmy Anderson delivering when England need him most.
SA 5-1
Zubayr Hamza, a right-hander playing his third Test, is the new man, edging his second ball between third slip and gully for four. He's got his feet in concrete. Looking again at the wicket, Elgar has done well to get a touch on it. It was outside the silhouette oh his body. What a way to get such an obdurate player.
An extraordinary start. Even Jimmy Anderson looked slightly embarrassed.
Post update
Simon Mann
The Cricket Social
An absolute strangle down the leg side.
WICKET
Elgar c Buttler b Anderson 0 (SA 0-1)
First ball! First ball of the Boxing Day Test and James Anderson has Dean Elgar!
A trimmer? Not even close. To call it a loosener would be a disservice to looseners. It's down the leg side, half pace, short and somehow Dean Elgar has tickled it to the gloves of Jos Buttler. Anderson is laughing. The last time he played Test cricket he was limping out of the Ashes. Now he has a wicket with his first ball back.
Live Reporting
By Stephan Shemilt
All times stated are UK
