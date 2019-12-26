Anderson strikes with first ball v SA - listen to The Cricket Social

Beautiful sunshine in Centurion. Three slips and a gully for Broad, who searches for a better area with a slightly fuller length. Jofra Archer, floppy hat and shades, has a sip of something on the boundary. He gets a signal from Joe Root, asked which end he would prefer. Jofra throws some grass into the air to see which way the wind is blowing, then shrugs his shoulders. It's an improvement from Broad, but one of these new-ball bowlers will soon make way for Jofra.