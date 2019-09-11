County Championship - Somerset lead passes 350; Essex bowlers toil

Two wickets in three balls for Ravi Ashwin and Kent are 186-5, a lead of 366 over bottom side Notts. Veteran darren Stevens is the latest man to go, lbw for a two-ball duck.
Bad light stops play
Soms 269-5 v Yorks
The covers are on at Taunton where the players have gone off for bad light. Somerset are 269-5 - a lead of 365 over Yorkshire.
WICKET
Donald b Virdi 8 (Hants 272-6)
A beauty from Virdi and it has breached the defences of Aneurin Donald, between bat and pad and disturbed the timbers. The Hampshire lead is 259, with four wickets remaining.
Cook at the crease
Ess 8-0 v Warw 517
A typically authoritative way for Alastair Cook to get off the mark, George Garrett dropping short and wide and a glorious crack rings around the ground as the cut shot propels the ball to the boundary.
There is then a huge appeal for caught behind as Garrett gets the radar right, but nothing doing from the umpire.
Division Two update
Here's the latest in our second division games:
Sussex are 242-5 at Bristol after restricting Gloucestershire to 200 on Tuesday.
Stiaan van Zyl's defensive vigil is over, lbw to Matt Taylor for 28 off 84 balls.
Billy Godleman's century helped Derbyshire to 244 against Division Two leaders Lancashire at Old Trafford yesterday.
The hosts are 204-2 in reply. Josh Bohanon is 109 not out.
Leicestershire have been bowled out for 308 at Grace Road by Northants.
The visitors are 286-4 with Rob Keogh on 112
Middlesex were bowled out for 143 at Lord's against Durham after dismissing the visitors for 147.
The visitors have slumped from 66-1 to 151-6 on second innings but lead by 155
Glamorgan have been dismissed for 193 by Worcestershire at New Road after bowling the hosts out for 205 on Tuesday.
The Pears are 127-2 and lead by 104 on second innings.
Essex begin reply at Edgbaston
Ess 4-0
Here come the two Essex left-handed openers Nick Browne and Alastair Cook as they reply to Warwickshire's 517 and Browne gets off the mark first ball with an edge safely through the slip cordon for four.
Strong position for Hants at Ageas Bowl
Hants 263-5
The Hampshire lead reaches 250 as Aneurin Donald gets off the mark with an edge at Jordan Clark that rolls along the turf to the boundary.
Post update
Still sunny at Edgbaston and 14 overs for Essex to negotiate this afternoon.
WICKET
Garrett st Wheater b Harmer 24 (War 517)
Finally the Warwickshire innings ends on 517 as last man George Garrett gets over confident having raced past his previous highest score of six not out. The big left-hander goes for the big one is easily stumped. Nicely flighted by Simon Harmer and a sixth wicket for him, he finishes with 6-143 one ball short of 60 overs. He will want to put those feet up now.
WICKET Crawley b Fletcher 82
Notts 124 v Kent 304 & 165-2 - lead by 345
Horrid way to go.
A bit of width from Luke Fletcher and Zak Crawley chops the ball on to his stumps.
The new batsman is Heino Kuhn.
50 for Sam Billings
Notts 124 v Kent 304 & 158-1 lead by 338
The batsman gets an inside edge off Ravi Ashwin and runs two as the ball scuttles through square leg.
A bit of luck early on and some fine strokes all around the wicket.
58 balls with 10 fours.
WICKET
c Clarke b Clark 73 (Hants 257-5)
Sam Northeast departs, caught by solitary slip Rikki Clarke. The home side lead by 244.
50 for Patel
Warw 513-9
Fifty for the skipper, his second of the campaign, but Jeetan Patel is in no mood for the declaration yet.
Bad light stops play at Taunton
Somerset 199 & 269-5 v Yorks 103-9 - lead by 365
The session has ended quite unexpectedly as it looked like Yorkshire were going to continue with the spin of Adam Lyth.
Welcome respite for Yorkshire, who lost 6-33 this morning with the bat and have been flayed around the field by Gregory and Bartlett for 78 runs in the last 98 balls.
Hampshire build healthy advantage
Hants 252-4
At the Ageas Bowl, hosts Hampshire who were 90-8 in their first innings, have passed 250 for the loss of only four wickets in their second dig. The lead extends to 240.
Bears plough on against leaders
Warw 502-9 v Essex
Warwickshire reach the 500 mark but there is no declaration yet. Skipper Jeetan Patel will be the man to make the decision and he has 47, with last man George Garrett a career-best 13. There are 19 overs left today at Edgbaston.
Gregory on the warpath
Somerset 199 & 262-5 v Yorks 103-9 - lead by 358
That's his third maximum.
Steven Patterson is the unlucky bowler to be - driven over wide long on for six.
The next shot sends the ball high into the air and just out of the reach of Duanne Olivier in the deep.
WICKET
Van Zyl lbw b Taylor 28 (Sus 221-5)
In Division Two, Sussex have lost their fifth wicket, Stiaan van Zyk trapped in front by Matt Taylor. The visitors lead by 21 at Bristol against second-placed Gloucestershire and will hope for a few more from the blade of David Wiese.
Post update
Notts 124 v Kent 304 & 142-1 - lead by 317
Good footwork from Sam Billings, who gets forward to a full toss from Ravi Ashwin and drives him to long off for four runs.
The partnership with Zak Crawley is worth 100 runs in 98 balls.
Bears eye 500 at Edgbaston
Warw 490-9
The runs still being accumulated at Edgbaston. Not with any urgency it has to be said, but skipper Jeetan Patel has collected a welcome boundary by steering a short one from Jamie Porter over the slips to the third man fence, Alastair Cook having a little stretch of the legs to retrieve it.
Live Reporting
By Jamie Lillywhite and Ben Pheazey
All times stated are UK
