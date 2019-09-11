County Championship - Somerset lead passes 350; Essex bowlers toil

Here's the latest in our second division games:

Sussex are 242-5 at Bristol after restricting Gloucestershire to 200 on Tuesday.

Stiaan van Zyl's defensive vigil is over, lbw to Matt Taylor for 28 off 84 balls.

Billy Godleman's century helped Derbyshire to 244 against Division Two leaders Lancashire at Old Trafford yesterday.

The hosts are 204-2 in reply. Josh Bohanon is 109 not out.

Leicestershire have been bowled out for 308 at Grace Road by Northants.

The visitors are 286-4 with Rob Keogh on 112

Middlesex were bowled out for 143 at Lord's against Durham after dismissing the visitors for 147.

The visitors have slumped from 66-1 to 151-6 on second innings but lead by 155

Glamorgan have been dismissed for 193 by Worcestershire at New Road after bowling the hosts out for 205 on Tuesday.

The Pears are 127-2 and lead by 104 on second innings.