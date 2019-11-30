England reach 39-2 in reply to NZ's 375 - day two as it happened

England bowler Stuart Broad, who took 4-73: "Disappointed to lose those two wickets at the end. It was imperative we didn't lose another one.
"I think taking seven wickets we were pretty happy with. The middle session didn't go to plan but on days like this you have to give credit to the batsman.
"Our opportunity is there in this game. If you're a batsman, you'd fancy your chances tomorrow, getting through that first hour and going on.
"That's our way to win this Test - bat once and go past them. The next three days will be the best time to bat on this pitch and we need to make the most of that."
Mark Ramprakash
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
Rory Burns has led a charmed life tonight. He needs to settle down, have a little think overnight and be really clear when he comes out in the morning.
Joe Denly got a very good ball from the excellent Matt Henry and was dismissed for four and at that point England were in all sorts of bother at 24-2.
They are by no means out of the woods - they are a long, long, long way behind in fact - but Rory Burns and Joe Root did at least get to the close.
Mark Ramprakash
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
Dom Sibley got in a really horrible position to play the short ball. He could neither sway nor duck because he was so chest on. It was a solid blow and it unsettled him.
The final hour and a half has put New Zealand on top in this match.
Dom Sibley never looked comfortable. He was hit on the head, hit in the midriff and then was eventually out plumb lbw for 4.
That was the third low score of his fledgling career.
Steven Finn
England bowler on BBC Test Match Special
I thought the bowlers stuck to their task pretty well. They copped a little bit of criticism in the last Test for chasing the game. They were patient and when they needed to change their plans, they did. They may rue a couple of missed opportunities yesterday.
Stuart Broad seemed relatively pleased with the bowling effort there. New Zealand started the day on 173-3.
When BJ Watling and Daryl Mitchell were going well in their partnership of 124 things were looking ominous for England but the bowlers came back well.
Broad had a good day, finishing with 4-73.
'I fancy our chances'
England bowler Stuart Broad, speaking to Sky Sports: "Disappointing to lose those two wickets but it was a decent bit of bowling, certainly for Denners' wicket. We are pleased with seven wickets. The pitch is true. From memory New Zealand scored 700-6 last time on this pitch. Arguably they are 300 under par. We are pretty happy with that.
"All of the seamers have found this tour hard work. The pitches are well known for being batsmen friendly. It is our opportunity tomorrow to settle in and bat big. Our plan was to bowl them out for 350, bat huge and bowl them out on the last day.
"We would have liked to keep them under 350 but we can go past that. The key is to get to 20 or 30 and go big. We need one batsman to go past 150 and we have the batsmen to do that. I fancy our chances. We have to bat big tomorrow."
Mark Ramprakash
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
New Zealand will be very happy. Their bowlers exerted the pressure and asked the England batsmen questions. The batsmen are having to cope with the physicality of being tired and lots of overs in the field, and then the mentality to come with their gameplan.
So New Zealand are on top and England have a lot of work to do before they can even think about winning this game.
For a full recap of the days play have a read of Callum Matthews' report.
It's an early start again tomorrow with play beginning at 21:30 GMT. Speak then.
Mark Ramprakash
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
I think Archer can consider himself pretty unlucky to have not had more rewards. These two Test matches have been a tough learning curve and he'll have got a lot out of it.
More from Stuart Broad: "We said we wanted to control our attitude and effort in this game, and we did that really well. We're always looking at ways to try and change our game.
"We're pretty happy. 375, In England, if you win the toss and bowl, you'd be disappointed, but in this part of the world you have to manage your expectations."
Get well soon, Jack!
Stuart Broad on Jack Leach's illness: "I've only just heard that myself. He got admitted to hospital today with some sort of illness and he's staying in overnight to make sure he's OK.
"It's obviously quite worrying news for us as his teammates and friends, but we've got a great medical staff to look after him."
A bit of news from the England camp. Jack Leach is likely to spend the night in hospital after feeling unwell.
Mark Ramprakash
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
Mark Ramprakash
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
Steven Finn
England bowler on BBC Test Match Special
Mark Ramprakash
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
Jonathan Agnew
BBC cricket correspondent
England have got all the work to do tomorrow.
Close of play - Eng 39-2
Trail by 336
Joe, Joe, Joe. What are you doing?! He pulls the final ball of the day and almost offers a catch.
That's the close. England have a lot of work to do.
Neil Wagner = Gimli btw.
Eng 38-2
Burns takes a single. Root does some gardening. These will be the final two deliveries.
Eng 37-2
England need to do their best and make sure this is the final over.