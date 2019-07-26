Listen: Sunday's T20 Blast

Scorecards: Derbys v Lancs; Northants v Yorks; Somerset v Sussex; Worcs v Durham;

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries available

    Find your commentary using the arrow keys at the top of the page

    Derbyshire Falcons v Lancashire Lightning (14:30 BST) - scorecard

    Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Yorkshire Vikings (14:30 BST) - scorecard

    Somerset v Sussex Sharks (14:30 BST) - scorecard

    Worcestershire Rapids v Durham Jets (14:30 BST) - scorecard

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top