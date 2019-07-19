Listen: T20 Blast - North Group

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Durham are without all-rounder Ben Stokes and bowler Mark Wood for their opening T20 Blast fixture as both players recover from their roles in England's World Cup win over New Zealand on Sunday.

In case you've forgotten, Stokes was one of the heroes for England, finishing 84 not out as the hosts forced a super over at Lord's.

However, both players are at the Riverside tonight alongside England coach Paul Collingwood and the World Cup trophy.

Durham start their North Group campaign against Northamptonshire in a rematch of the 2016 final. The Steelbacks won by four wickets that day to seal their second title.

The visitors lost 11 of their 14 group games last season, finishing bottom of the table.

Ricardo Vasconcelos, Richard Levi and Brett Hutton all miss out for Northants through injury tonight.