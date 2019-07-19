Live

Listen: T20 Blast - North Group

Scorecards: Worcs v Birmingham; Durham v Northants; Leics v Lancs; Yorks v Notts

Live Reporting

By Rob Stevens, Josef Rindl and Phil Cartwright

All times stated are UK

  1. BreakingMATCH ABANDONED

    Worcestershire v Birmingham Bears - no result

    The rain is the only winner at New Road. No Pears-Bears derby this evening - the umpires call the game off and it's a point apiece.

  2. Special guests at the Riverside

    Durham 2-0 (1 over) v Northants

    Ben Stokes and Mark Wood
    Copyright: PA Media

    Durham are without all-rounder Ben Stokes and bowler Mark Wood for their opening T20 Blast fixture as both players recover from their roles in England's World Cup win over New Zealand on Sunday.

    In case you've forgotten, Stokes was one of the heroes for England, finishing 84 not out as the hosts forced a super over at Lord's.

    However, both players are at the Riverside tonight alongside England coach Paul Collingwood and the World Cup trophy.

    Durham start their North Group campaign against Northamptonshire in a rematch of the 2016 final. The Steelbacks won by four wickets that day to seal their second title.

    The visitors lost 11 of their 14 group games last season, finishing bottom of the table.

    Ricardo Vasconcelos, Richard Levi and Brett Hutton all miss out for Northants through injury tonight.

  3. We have action!

    Durham v Northants

    Northants' Josh Cobb is bowling to D'Arcy Short, game on!

  4. Post update

    Gloucestershire v Glamorgan - no result

    A reminder that the afternoon fixture between Gloucestershire and Glamorgan was abandoned with the Welsh side struggling on 96-8 in their innings at Cheltenham.

    Benny Howell's career-best 5-18 proved to be in vain as the weather intervened.

  5. Steelbacks win toss and bowl

    Durham v Northants (18:30 BST)

    Looks like we're going to start on time at Chester-le-Street and the hosts have been asked to bat first.

  7. Post update

    Yorkshire v Notts Outlaws (18:30 BST)

    At this rate it's fair to say Yorkshire v Notts Outlaws is in real danger of being called off.

    Still, if anything changes we'll let you know.

  8. Foxes win toss and bowl

    Leics v Lancashire - start delayed

    Well it looks like a delayed start at Grace Road too, but we have at least had a toss of a coin.

    Leicestershire have won it and will bowl first against Lancashire when play eventually gets under way.

  11. Post update

    Worcs v Bears - start delayed

    BBC Midlands Today's Rebecca Wood says the prospects for play at Worcester don't look too good...

    Rain was also falling heavily at Headingley and the Ageas Bowl not too long ago.

  13. Rain, rain, go away...

    Hello there!

    We were hoping to get our live text coverage of tonight's T20 Blast matches started at about this point, but sadly light rain is falling in Worcester at the moment and therefore there's going to be a delayed start at New Road.

    Gloucestershire's game at Cheltenham has already been abandoned, which Glamorgan will be thankful for having been 96-8!

    So we're going to delay things for now, but rest assured we'll get going properly once we've got some cricket to talk about.

