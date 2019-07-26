Listen: T20 Blast - South Group

As long as the weather behaves itself, they'll be more T20 Blast action to come during the weekend. We'll have full match commentaries available on the BBC Sport website and app plus reaction to all the major headlines across both Saturday and Sunday. Make sure you keep across all the latest news on the cricket pages in the meantime with England's Ashes squad set to be announced on Saturday. In the meantime, thanks for being with us this Friday evening and enjoy your weekends. Until next time...
By Gary Smee and Adam Williams
Thank you and good night
What a night!
So wins tonight for Lancashire, Notts Outlaws, Northamptonshire and Durham in the North Group.
In the South, Kent are sitting pretty with three wins from three and there were also victories for Hampshire and Middlesex.
Oh and just to keep things interesting - we got a tie down at Hove between Sussex and Surrey!
BreakingNOTTS OUTLAWS BEAT DERBYSHIRE FALCONS BY 27 RUNS
And it's all over at Derby where Notts Outlaws have won a run-drenched match by 27 runs.
After making 198-5, they managed to restrict Derbyshire Falcons to 171-8 in reply.
A second win from four matches puts Notts third in the North Group while Derbyshire have just the one win from three matches so far.
'Proud of the boys'
Result: Sussex (144-8) tie with Surrey (144-8)
Sussex Sharks captain Luke Wright told BBC Sussex:
"It's mixed emotions. At the halfway stage I thought we were below par, so I'm really proud of the boys and the way they bowled.
"We had to really throw the dice in there and try and best to stay in the game and we did that. To get the point, we've done magnificently well, but it's credit to the bowlers.
"We almost feel disappointed at the end not to get the win."
BreakingNORTHAMPTONSHIRE STEELBACKS BEAT BIRMINGHAM BEARS BY 21 RUNS
Rain threatened to interrupt this one earlier but thankfully we got a decent finish with the revised target.
Northants manage to restrict Birmingham to 111-8 with some cracking bowling at the death to record their first win of the campaign and inflict a first defeat on the Bears.
Post update
Result: Sussex (144-8) tie with Surrey (144-8)
A tie probably feels like a fair result at the end of all that. There really was nothing to separate the two sides.
Both have fine bowling attacks, both have experienced batsmen who have been around the block - in the end it was nip and tuck.
Phew.
Northants on the verge
More superb bowling at the death by Northants against Birmingham Bears.
Ben Sanderson joining in the good work by Faheem Ashraf and Dwaine Pretorius.
Yorkers hitting stumps leave Bears needing an unlikely 26 off the last over.
BreakingSUSSEX TIE WITH SURREY
Sussex (144-8) tie with Surrey (144-8)
Crazy.
Gareth Batty swats David Wiese's final ball away, he manages to scamper two with Imran Tahir and it's a tie!
No Super Over here though, both sides take a point. What a wonderful game.
BreakingKENT BEAT ESSEX BY 22 RUNS
Three wins from three for Kent Spitfires.
Essex fall short of the 176 victory target on 153-7 despite 58 not out from Ryan ten Doeschate.
Surrey 142-8 (target 145)
Surrey need three off one ball
Imran Tahir can only get a single off the penultimate ball.
Surrey need three to win off the last ball. Two for a tie.
Surrey 141-8 (target 145)
Surrey need four off two balls
Imran Tahir misses. Four off two.
for Tahir
Surrey 141-8 (target 145) v Sussex
Wow!
Imran Tahir smacks David Wiese high and handsome over cover point for a huge maximum.
Surrey need four off three balls now.
WICKET
Clarke c Salt b Topley 16 (Surrey 133-8 - target 145)
What a catch!
Rikki Clarke smacks Reece Topley down the ground, Phil Salt dives forward and clings on in the deep.
Surrey will need 12 off the final over. Sussex are surely favourites now? David Wiese will bowl it.
Birmingham need 36 off 18 balls
Northants hanging in there thanks to fine bowling by Faheem Ashraf and Dwaine Pretorius.
Birmingham Bears need 36 more off the last 18 balls to chase the revised target.
Ashton Agar was a key wicket to fall to Faheem for 17 a short while ago.
Surrey 131-7 (target 145) v Sussex
Surrey need 14 off 9 balls
Rikki Clarke hammers Reece Topley down the ground - four.
Surrey 127-7 (target 145) v Sussex
Surrey need 18 off 12 balls
What a stunning over by left-arm paceman Tymal Mills.
Two wickets, both bowled, two runs conceded. He's given Sussex a real chance.
Surrey require 18 off the final two overs. Rikki Clarke will face Reece Topley.
WICKET
Patel b Mills 0 (Surrey 127-7 v Sussex 144-8)
BOWLED! Two wickets in three balls for Tymal Mills!
Ryan Patel misses, Tymal hits. Superb fast bowling.
This game is going right down to the wire.
Derbyshire falling short
Been a tremendous effort from Derbyshire in response to the imposing target of 199 against Notts Outlaws.
Luis Reece's 61 looks in vain as they face needing 65 more off the last 25 balls.
Harry Gurney with 3-23 so far for Notts.
WICKET
T Curran b Mills 19 (Surrey 127-6 v Sussex 144-8)
There's life in this game yet!
Tom Curran jumps outside leg stump, but Tymal Mills spears one in and finds the target. Bowled.
Surrey need 18 off 15 balls.
Kent looking good
Kent look set to maintain the only 100% record that remains and make it three wins from three.
Essex need an unlikely 57 off the last 24 balls as Kent's bowlers pin them down at Canterbury.
Adam Milne and Imran Qayyum again proving miserly.