Reaction to England's spectacular World Cup win

You'd think as a journalist, I would be able to sum Sunday's\nevents up quite well, but to be honest, I'm struggling to choose words that\nencompass just exactly what Eoin Morgan & Co actually did. Perhaps you can help. Were you there witnessing the action from Lord's? Did you have a cricket-themed party at home? Maybe you're a non-cricket fan, and you've been converted after England's heroics? Whether it was your first ever time watching cricket, or you're a die-hard fan, let me know what you thought and how you're feeling this morning. Tweet me on #bbccricket or text me on 81111 (UK only, names on texts please!)
A very good morning!
England win the Cricket World Cup
The morning after the night before, and yes, it happened. It wasn't a dream.
England won the Cricket World Cup.
Some of you might be starting your week off a little worse for wear.
Thankfully for you, I'm here to get you through the day and help you relive one of the greatest moments in English sporting history we've ever seen.
Morning!
It would be an absolute crime/missed opportunity if I didn't start today's live with this:
"I don't like cricket, oh no... I LOVE IT!"