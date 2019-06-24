County Championship - text & radio

Summary

  1. Division One leaders Somerset and defending champions Surrey in action
  2. Essex v Somerset (day two): Visitors all out for 131 in reply to Essex's 216
  3. Essex close on 164-6 - a lead of 249 runs
  4. Surrey v Warwickshire (day two): Bears bowled out for 230 replying to Surrey's 194 all out
  5. Stoneman hits 71 for Surrey as hosts close 105 ahead on 141-3
  6. Three games in Division Two; Gloucestershire entertain Glamorgan, Northants host Leicestershire and Sussex play Durham