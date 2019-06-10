County Championship - day two
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Nottinghamshire v Hampshire - day three from BBC Radio Nottingham
Play audio Kent v Somerset - day two from BBC Radio Kent
Play audio Surrey v Yorkshire - day two from BBC Radio London
Play audio Durham v Northamptonshire - day two from BBC Newcastle
Play audio Leicestershire v Middlesex - day two from BBC Radio Leicester
Play audio Worcestershire v Lancashire - day two from BBC Hereford & Worcester
Play audio Glamorgan v Derbyshire - day one from BBC Radio Wales
Play audio Sussex v Gloucestershire - day one from BBC Sussex
RTL
Summary
- Eight matches in County Championship
- Get involved #bbccricket