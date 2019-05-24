One-Day Cup final: Somerset v Hampshire - clips, radio & text

Scorecard

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Somerset last won 50-over crown in 2001
  2. Hampshire aiming for back-to-back titles
  3. In-play clips available to UK users only
  4. Choose from BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra (online only), BBC Radio Bristol & BBC Radio Solent commentary
  5. Get involved using #bbccricket