County Championship - Gregory ton gives Somerset lead, Essex chasing 105

This batting lark is easy for Glamorgan at Newport as they reach 110-0 with Nick Selman on 54 and Charlie Hemphrey 48, two short of his second half-century of the match. The only trouble is, they're following on and they still trail Gloucestershire by 103.

Dane Vilas has missed out on a century for Lancashire. The captain was caught and bowled by Luke Wood for 97 but his side are 412-8 with a lead of 177 over Northamptonshire at Old Trafford.

Middlesex looked to be in total control against Leicestershire at Lord's but the home side have slipped to 91-5 in their second innings and their lead is only 172.

Charlie Morris and Joe Leach have claimed an early wicket apiece for Worcestershire to reduce Durham to 30-2 in their second innings at Worcester. The visitors still trail by 88.