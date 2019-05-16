Live
County Championship - Gregory ton gives Somerset lead, Essex chasing 105
Summary
- Essex require 105 to beat Notts - Harmer takes 6-60
- Somerset's Gregory scores century - hosts go past Surrey's 380
- Hants bowl out Warwickshire for 233 to lead by 121
- Bears' Sibley makes sixth-straight hundred
- Ballance ton helps Yorkshire stretch lead at Kent
Live Reporting
By Gary Smee and Steve Madeley
Somerset go in front
Somerset 382-8 v Surrey 380
And Somerset now move ahead of Surrey's first-innings score. Very useful on a pitch that is likely to favour the spinners from here on in.
WICKET
Soames c Patel b Miles 62 (Warwickshire 233 v Hampshire 354 and 102-1)
One big shot too many for Oli Soames, who becomes the first man to depart in Hampshire's second innings, but he has done his job by scoring quick runs.
He tries a pull shot off Craig Miles but doesn't get hold of it and it loops to Jeetan Patel at mid-wicket.
Division Two update
This batting lark is easy for Glamorgan at Newport as they reach 110-0 with Nick Selman on 54 and Charlie Hemphrey 48, two short of his second half-century of the match. The only trouble is, they're following on and they still trail Gloucestershire by 103.
Dane Vilas has missed out on a century for Lancashire. The captain was caught and bowled by Luke Wood for 97 but his side are 412-8 with a lead of 177 over Northamptonshire at Old Trafford.
Middlesex looked to be in total control against Leicestershire at Lord's but the home side have slipped to 91-5 in their second innings and their lead is only 172.
Charlie Morris and Joe Leach have claimed an early wicket apiece for Worcestershire to reduce Durham to 30-2 in their second innings at Worcester. The visitors still trail by 88.
Scores are level
Somerset 380-8 v Surrey 380
Brutal batting from Lewis Gregory.
The Somerset centurion sweeps Gareth Batty hard to the mid-wicket rope and then steals a couple to bring the scores level.
What lead would Somerset be happy with now? 50 would be handy.
Post update
Essex 47-1 (target 105)
Smashed. Notts spinner Matthew Carter drops short, Tom Westley pulls him to the fence.
Essex are cruising.
Post update
Essex 43-1 (target 105)
With his 65th ball, Sir Alastair Cook finds the rope for the first time in this innings with a cut to third man off Luke Fletcher.
Cool as a cucumber is Cooky. Singles and maidens are absolutely fine for Essex.
62 more needed.
for Oli Soames
Warwickshire 233 v Hampshire 354 and 87-0
And he gets there with a six.
The opener advances down the pitch and plants Jeetan Patel over the rope at deep mid-on to bring up his half-century off just 46 balls.
What was I saying about things slowing down since lunch?
Post update
Somerset 367-8 v Surrey 380
Jack Leach is in at 10 for Somerset. Can he stay there for his partner Lewis Gregory?
Post update
Kent 296 v Yorkshire 210 and 280-3
Mitchell Claydon is getting some rough treatment from Gary Ballance with two boundaries in one over.
There's a pull shot and a cover drive, both of which go for four.
Ballance is 116 not out, Jack Leaning 45 not out and Yorkshire 194 ahead and taking a firm grip on the game.
WICKET
Groenewald c Borthwick b Morkel 13 (Somerset 366-8 v Surrey 380)
Out! Morne Morkel gets one to nip away from Tim Groenewald and he can only fend it to Scott Borthwick at second slip.
The deficit is still 14. Two wickets in hand.
Post update
Warwickshire 233 v Hampshire 354 and 72-0
Soames is on the charge. There's two more fours off Hannon-Dalby, first over the slip corden and to the third-man boundary and then over gully.
It's not quite one-day stuff, but Hampshire clearly intend to score quickly.
Post update
Warwickshire 233 v Hampshire 354 and 60-0
Ten runs added since the resumption at Edgbaston. Not quite as fast-paced as before lunch but Hampshire's overall run rate for their second innings is still around five an over.
Oli Soames is on 28 and Joe Weatherley 24. Soames has hit two boundaries off Oliver Hannon-Dalby, the first a brutal cut and the second a less impressive thick edge just past the hand of a diving second slip.
Post update
Essex 26-1 (target 105)
I'm not sure if Essex's batsmen are going to hang around to see if this pitch gets any trickier to bat on.
Tom Westley biffs Luke Fletcher to the rope soon after lunch. They need another 79 to beat Notts.
for Gregory
Somerset 357-7 v Surrey 380
One of the best knocks you will see.
Lewis Gregory gets to his hundred with a single through point off Gareth Batty and gets a hug from his mate Tim Groenewald.
It's come off 121 balls and included four sixes. The Somerset all-rounder will want to stay there and give his side a healthy lead now.
Post update
Somerset 356-7 v Surrey 380
Lewis Gregory hooks Morne Morkel into the deep and runs three. He's on 99.
Post update
The players are refreshed and back out after lunch.
Let's get this afternoon show on the road...
Leics pick up vital wickets
Middlesex 349 & 73-3 v Leics 268 - lunch
Kevin Hand
BBC Radio London
Leicestershire kept Middlesex in check with three wickets before lunch on the third day.
Having conceded a first-innings deficit of 81, it was probably the minimum the visitors required to maintain some control in the match. The lead has already climbed to 154 and with good overheads for this match the bowlers aren't getting much through the air or off the pitch.
The hosts will hope to post a minimum 350 target but Leicestershire will be keen to keep the scoring rate down this afternoon and prevent Middlesex bossing the game with the potential of declaration before stumps today.
Hants in control
Warwickshire 233 v Hampshire 354 & 50-0 - lunch
Kevan James
BBC Radio Solent commentator
Warwickshire added 49 runs for their last three wickets this morning, which left them with a 121 deficit on the first innings.
Dominic Sibley (109*) incredibly carried his bat for the second time in as many games against Hampshire. He made 92 not out in September 2017.
Needing to keep it tight second time around, the Warwickshire seam bowlers have allowed Joe Weatherley and Oli Soames to get away to a bit of a flier, scoring at over 5.5 an over.
To make matters worse for the home side, Weatherley has already survived a fairly straight forward chance at slip.
Jeetan Patel I'm sure will have been frustrated in the half hour up to lunch, and we can expect another marathon spell from the skipper during the rest of the day as he looks to try to contain the run rate at the very least.
'It could have been different for Durham'
Worcestershire 390 v Durham 273 & 14-0 - lunch
Martin Emmerson
BBC Newcastle
Worcestershire ended up with a first innings lead of 117 but it could have been different if Ross Whiteley hadn’t been dropped on four by Matt Salisbury.
He went on to make 72 and put on 101 for the seventh wicket with Ben Cox. Cox was eventually out for 38.
Ed Barnard also had a major piece of luck. He was bowled on nought by Chris Rushworth, but the bail didn’t come off. He was the last man to go when caught for 25, having guided Worcestershire to 390.
Although Salisbury was the pick of the bowlers with 4-67, that dropped catch could prove crucial in the greater scheme of things.
Durham are 14-0 in their second innings at lunch.