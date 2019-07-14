England v New Zealand - World Cup final build-up

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

New Zealand will "keep their feet on the ground" as they bid to upset England and win their first World Cup, says captain Kane Williamson.

Williamson played in the World Cup final four years ago, in which New Zealand were thrashed by Australia.

"I think anything is possible. It's a really special occasion tomorrow," Williamson said.

"All different thoughts can go through your mind but certainly where myself and the group come from, it's keeping your feet on the ground and looking to play the sort of cricket to give yourself the best chance.

"At the end of the day, it still is a cricket match."