Jason Roy
Live

England v New Zealand - World Cup final build-up

preview
10,813
viewing this page

Lord's; Scorecard

Live Reporting

By Tom Rostance

  1. 'It's just a game'

    England v New Zealand

    Kane Williamson
    New Zealand will "keep their feet on the ground" as they bid to upset England and win their first World Cup, says captain Kane Williamson.

    Williamson played in the World Cup final four years ago, in which New Zealand were thrashed by Australia.

    "I think anything is possible. It's a really special occasion tomorrow," Williamson said.

    "All different thoughts can go through your mind but certainly where myself and the group come from, it's keeping your feet on the ground and looking to play the sort of cricket to give yourself the best chance.

    "At the end of the day, it still is a cricket match."

  2. Post update

    It does feel like England always lose at Lord's, right?

  3. Get Involved

    Neil Leverett: Truly a momentous day in British sport. I was nine last time we were in a CWC final. Super nervous though. With the Lords slope, just a horrid feeling Boult is gonna rip our hearts ou

    George Gray: Is it too early for a beer to settle the nerves?

  4. Post update

    England v New Zealand

    Eon MOrgan
    England, playing in their first final for 27 years, will start as favourites against the 2015 runners-up.

    "It would mean everything to win it," England captain Eoin Morgan said.

    "The good faith, support and enthusiasm we've been shown in the tournament has been brilliant. It's a huge privilege to play in a World Cup final."

    Morgan's men will be looking to emulate the England women's team, who won the World Cup on the same ground two years ago.

  5. Post update

    Stephan Shemilt

    BBC Sport at Lord's

    Plenty of this about. St John's Wood Station is a box office.

  6. Post update

    It's been raining! Of course it has. A fitting way to end the tournament.

    No sign of any delay to play though...

  8. It's only the World Cup final!

    It was - incredibly - back in May that we started this odyssey together.

    After 47 scheduled matches, an awful lot of rain, 20,806 runs scored by batsmen, 31 centuries, 107 dropped catches and one amazing bit of captaincy by Gulbadin - it's the final.

    Cricket World Cup
    England v New Zealand. A new name guaranteed to be on the trophy.

    Lord's is packed, humming with anticipation. Channel 4 has had to rehome Tim Lovejoy.

    All is well with the world.

    All set?

