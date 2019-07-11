England's Jonny Bairstow
Live

Australia v England - World Cup semi-final build-up

preview
9,887
viewing this page

Edgbaston

Live Reporting

By Tom Rostance

All times stated are UK

    Jack Blackburn: Simply the biggest day in English cricket for 14 years. The excitement. The anticipation. The tension. There isn’t enough tea in the land to calm me down

  2. Post update

    Stephan Shemilt

    BBC Sport at Edgbaston

    Expect a lot of India fans inside Edgbaston today. They were noticeable by their presence in Birmingham last night and plenty have been leaving my hotel this morning. Speaking to a few of them, they say they will be backing England, while a group of New Zealanders say they are supporting Australia. It could make for a curious atmosphere.

  3. 'Edgbaston a fortress'

    Mark Wood

    England bowler and BBC Sport columnist

    I've been asked if it's better that we're playing Australia rather than India, but I really didn't mind who we got in the last four.

    Regardless of the opponents, the whole team would have felt the same - up for it, a little bit nervous, desperate to do well.

    What is exciting is to be playing at Edgbaston, which has become a bit of a fortress for us. We managed to beat Australia in the Champions Trophy here a couple of years ago, so hopefully we can have the same result this time around.

    Read more from Mark here

    If today's game is half as good as the New Zealand v India finale we're in for a classic.

    The toss is coming up soon - a good one to win for either side for sure.

    How are you all feeling? Get in touch via the usual channels...

  5. We go again

    Australia v England

    The first World Cup semi-final may have been split over two days - but my word did it deliver the goods...

    Video content

    Video caption: Dhoni run out by 'beautiful' moment from Guptill

    New Zealand held their nerve on a breathless afternoon at Old Trafford to shock India and book their place in Sunday's final at Lord's.

    Will hosts and pre-tournament favourites England join them? Or will Australia once again ruin the dreams of England's cricket lovers?

    Strap yourselves in. Should be MASSIVE.

