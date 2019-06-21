England v Sri Lanka - toss and team news

Abhishek Singh: Hopeless about today's match not being a one-sided affair but still hoping Sri Lanka come up with a miracle to make it a match!
Are you worried about Australia?
They still seem to play slightly old-school ODI cricket for periods but can turn it on when needed and just keep winning (India aside).
David Warner hit the biggest score of the World Cup so far yesterday, his 166 setting up a 48-run win over Bangladesh.
This is the first match of the World Cup at Headingley.
We had the first match at Edgbaston on Wednesday and it ended up being an absolute thriller as Kane Williamon's majestic century saw New Zealand edge to victory over South Africa.
That was the game of the World Cup so far for me, Clive.
What can this Headingley deck bring to the party today?
A win today would take England back to the top of the table, while victory for Sri Lanka would seem them leapfrog Bangladesh into fifth.
Eoin Morgan's side have won four of their five matches so far, with a defeat to Pakistan.
Dimuth Karunaratne's side have bore the brunt of the weather, gaining two points from two abandoned ties, losing twice and beating Afghanistan.
It's sunny in Leeds!
The odd dark cloud around but the forecast is good.
Hopefully a cracking day of cricket in store as England take on Sri Lanka.