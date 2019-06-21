Bairstow
Live

England v Sri Lanka - toss and team news

preview
9,280
viewing this page

Headingley; Scorecard; Table; Preview

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. England will return to top of table with victory; SL have one win from five games

Live Reporting

By Jack Skelton

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  • Send a text to 81111 (charged at your standard message rate)
  • Twitter: Use the hashtag
  • Facebook:

  1. Get Involved

    #bbccricket

    Abhishek Singh: Hopeless about today's match not being a one-sided affair but still hoping Sri Lanka come up with a miracle to make it a match!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    Are you worried about Australia?

    They still seem to play slightly old-school ODI cricket for periods but can turn it on when needed and just keep winning (India aside).

    David Warner hit the biggest score of the World Cup so far yesterday, his 166 setting up a 48-run win over Bangladesh.

    Video content

    Video caption: Cricket World Cup: David Warner hits 166 as Australia beat Bangladesh
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    This is the first match of the World Cup at Headingley.

    We had the first match at Edgbaston on Wednesday and it ended up being an absolute thriller as Kane Williamon's majestic century saw New Zealand edge to victory over South Africa.

    That was the game of the World Cup so far for me, Clive.

    What can this Headingley deck bring to the party today?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Post update

    A win today would take England back to the top of the table, while victory for Sri Lanka would seem them leapfrog Bangladesh into fifth.

    Eoin Morgan's side have won four of their five matches so far, with a defeat to Pakistan.

    Dimuth Karunaratne's side have bore the brunt of the weather, gaining two points from two abandoned ties, losing twice and beating Afghanistan.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Welcome

    It's sunny in Leeds!

    The odd dark cloud around but the forecast is good.

    Hopefully a cracking day of cricket in store as England take on Sri Lanka.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top