World Cup: Pakistan v Sri Lanka - in-play clips, radio & text
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Pakistan v Sri Lanka from BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
England in control as West Indies chase 319 to win first ODI - clips, radio & text
Relive the best clips as Australia beat West Indies
County Championship - Somerset go top, Notts hang on, Durham break duck
Listen: County Championship Division One commentaries
RTL
Summary
- Play starts at 10:30 BST
- Test match Special on air at 10:15
- One win and one defeat apiece
- Pakistan beat England in previous game