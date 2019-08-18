Ashes: Australia repel England to draw thrilling Test - relive thrilling finale

Australia still lead the Ashes series 1-0, but I don't know - something's shifted.
Stephan Shemilt's match report is over here and there'll be bags of podcasts, features and analysis to get your eyes and ears around later.
We'll be back on Thursday for the third Test. Don't miss it.
Also I'm leaving you with this. Because why not?
'I can see Archer causing a lot of problems'
England captain Joe Root on Test Match Special: "Really pleased with the way we bounced back in this game."
On Jofra Archer: "What an impact he has made already, the way he went about his business, 96mph in his 27th over and I can see him causing a lot of problems for a lot of batsmen throughout the world."
On Steve Smith's injury: "It was horrible to watch on the field, you never want to see anyone get hurt, he's a very strong character determined to do well for Australia and hopefully it is not too serious and he gets well soon."
'Archer announced himself on the world stage'
Ben Stokes on Jofra Archer: "It is brilliant to have someone like that in the team. He bowled a nine over spell at 90mph-plus. It was was frightening. I would much rather have him on our side. He has announced himself on the world stage in a different form and the sky is the limit for that kid."
Phil Tufnell
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
As big an impact as Shane Warne? That was compelling stuff from Archer yesterday, edge of your seat stuff.
Ralph Brooker: England can certainly take heart and positives from rain-affected Ashes draw.
Rachel T: Nearly. But not nearly enough.
Jenifer Moore: That’s a winning draw.Rain was the winner but a bit less of it we would have won. England not brilliant obviously but we were better than them.
It is absolutely banging it down at Lord's.
Player of the match - Ben Stokes
England all-rounder Ben Stokes: "It is nice to get a hundred. It is almost a little more sour when you can't get the win. We fought incredibly hard to get the win. It was an amazing game to be part of. We nearly got there. Fair play to Australia for holding out.
"That's why it [Test cricket] is the best form to play. You go through ups and downs emotionally. It is pinnacle of any cricketers ambitions.
"I looked at the scoreboard and was on 60 or 70 and I didn't know how was there. I rode my luck a bit. We thought we left enough overs to win but they showed great determination."
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
Jason Roy at three, Joe Denly to open but I wouldn't change the XI.
Australia captain Tim Paine on Jofra Archer: "It didn't surprise us. We've seen Jofra in Australia for a few years now. We know the package he brings. It's something every team wants to have.
"We go to Leeds next week, we've had a look at it, it's something we can get better at. It's not all doom and gloom.
"We were probably a fair way off our best in this Test match. Part of becoming a good team is finding a way to come through the last half-hour like today."
On Joe Root's catch to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne: "I can only see what I've seen on telly. As cricketers you dive for it, you catch those balls, I've been in Joe's position a hundred times. I'd have said I caught it and that's how it goes."
Jim Maxwell
BBC Test Match Special
If Archer can keep it going Australia's batting is looking very shaky and they have found a good left-arm spinner in Leach. This is a very good contest.
What a Test debut from this young man.
Root 'confident' England can win Ashes back
More from England captain Joe Root: "It was important we bounced back strong and we have done that. We have proved we are massively in this series.
Are you confident you can win two of the last three matches to regain Ashes? "Yes."
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
The pitch was slow but Archer looks an awful bowler to face. Australia look like they have got more problems with the batting unit. Joe will be happy with the way his team have produced some real quality. If they play to the last two days standard I think they will have too much for Australia at Headingley. I think we're in for a crackerjack series.
Jofra 'an exciting prospect'
England captain Joe Root, speaking at the presentation about the rain this morning: "It could have made a big difference but we can't control the weather. We had to get to a score that we felt we were in control. We managed to do that. Ben played exceptionally well and then we threw everything we could at them. Fair play to Australia.
"Ben, as the summer has progressed, his form keeps getting better and better. That's a really good sign going into the rest of the series.
"Out on field Jofra has clearly made a big impact. The dynamic he adds to the bowling attack is fantastic. What a couple of brilliant spells we have seen from him already. It is an exciting prospect going into the rest of the series."
Australia captain Tim Paine on Steve Smith: "He's okay. It was a really nasty knock.He felt OK yesterday and then woke up not feeling his best today. I'm no doctor but we've got professionals behind the scenes who make those decisions. Steve passed all his tests and then they weren't as good this morning. I'm not sure about Headingley. He'll need to improve, there's no doubt about that. Hopefully for our sake he does."
Post update
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
England have to be careful of not bowling Archer too much, world cricket needs exciting players everyone will be talking about and there is tremendous excitement when Archer comes on to bowl.
Simon Mahon: If Steve Smith is available for the next Test then there has to be pressure on Tim Paine to drop himself, let Wade keep and play Labuschagne.
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
Stokes is a player you trust in pressure situations. Last night he looked a bit all over the place but he revels in that pressure situation when he knows the game is on a knife-edge. Buttler is a similar character and Bairstow got some nice runs. When you get those three playing nicely it is worrying signs for Australia.
'Not sure there'll be a better debut than Archer's'
BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
England all-rounder Ben Stokes, speaking to Test Match Special: "We were trying to tick along nicely and get to a position where we could launch and play our shots. I didn't know how I was still there, but I had ridden my luck and we took the Australia game out of it. When you can play more aggressively it is a nice time to be in the middle.
On Jofra Archer: "Frightening. I am not sure there will be a better debut in terms of announcing yourself in the team. The spell was incredible to watch, we were laughing he was going to be top of the rankings after one Test. We are very lucky he is in our team. He gives you an extra dimension."
Goodbye!
Well. What a Test match.
