Jason Roy
England begin bid to save first Ashes Test - in-play clips, radio & text

Scorecard; Listen to TMS overseas

By Jack Skelton

    Stephan Shemilt

    BBC Sport at Edgbaston

    Early indications show that some, if not many, have taken up the £25 tickets for today. I wonder how that might grow if England edge closer to saving this game.

  Get Involved

    #bbccricket

    Steven Halliwell: Going to bed, I’ll know how it went when I begin work in the morning in Brisbane at around 06:00 when I see the smug Aussie faces fishing toward me. Come on boys, break some records will you please.

  3. Post update

    Is anyone else more than a little anxious that someone who was until very recently England's batting coach has just said a few players will think they can knock the runs off today?

  4. Post update

    Mark Ramprakash

    Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special

    There'll be a few boys in the dressing room thinking they can knock these off today. There's a few, remember, who were in the one-day team who have had so much success. The beauty of Test cricket though means you have to adapt and the first thing is getting in and building confidence.

  5. Post update

    One way to get through the day is listen to Test Match Special - tune in by clicking the play icon at the top of the page.

    Tuffers especially has been in excellent form this Test.

  Get Involved

    #bbccricket or text 81111 (UK only).

    Sitting at work in a state of peril refreshing this live feed all day?

    Trying to get away from it and just periodically checking in?

    Taken the day off to watch, if only through your fingers or from behind the sofa?

    Let us know how you plan to get through the day and any tactics to share with your fellow England fan.

    Australia fans - confident? How will you be following today's action?

    Let us know - #bbccricket or text 81111 (UK only).

  7. Post update

    Michael Vaughan

    Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special

    It's all about the mindset of the England players. Techniques will have to be at a decent level as well. But it's mainly about concentration. Getting out of here with a draw is huge.

    Rory Burns and Jason Roy
    Copyright: Getty Images
  8. Post update

    I hope that Jason Roy doesn't share that view, Daniel. No matter how wonderful to watch that would be, this ain't a pitch to be belting one-day style on.

  Get Involved

    #bbccricket

    Daniel Davies: We've hit 481 against Australia in 50 overs. Less than 400 in 90 shouldn't be a problem?

  11. Post update

    Stephan Shemilt

    BBC Sport at Edgbaston

    Cricketers in everyday situations. Last night I saw Mitchell Marsh coming out of Tesco. The night before it was Jofra Archer in the hotel car park.

  Get Involved

    #bbccricket

    Scott B: Could do with Boycott and Panesar in the England line-up today.

  14. Post update

    So, yes, there was some hope that there would be plenty of rain around this morning to limit the amount of time England have to bat today.

    My mate who lives in Birmingham has "sadly reported" to our Whatsapp group that it's a beautiful day in the city.

    Oh well. Might flatten the pitch out and make it easier to bat on?

  15. Post update

    Tom Fordyce

    BBC chief sports writer at Edgbaston

    If the rain is going to save England, it’s taking a long run-up: perfect blue skies over Birmingham, the best weather of the five days by a distance. Edgbaston gleaming, Australia dreaming.

  Welcome

    Welcome to live coverage of day five of a captivating first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

    Can England survive? Or will Nathan Lyon et al bowl Australia to victory?

    Maybe England will just knock off these runs shortly after tea. Ahem.

    The hosts resume on 13-0, needing a nominal 385 more runs to win.

  17. Post update

    From 122-8 on day one to setting England a nominal 398 to win.

    A lot of factors behind that - James Anderson's injury, a slow pitch that has softened the ball up quickly, some poor bowling and captaincy.

    But the main factor - Steve Smith. A remorseless, fidgety, brilliant run machine.

    Just the first Test of the series and he's already cast a spell on England.

    Video content

    Video caption: Smith & Wade hit centuries as England face battle to save first Test
  18. Post update

    You may find yourself on day five of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

    And you may find yourself needing to bat out the day to save a draw

    And you may find yourself having to face Nathan Lyon on a turning pitch.

    You may find yourself just hoping, hoping to hold on.

    You may ask yourself, "How did we get here?"

