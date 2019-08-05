England begin bid to save first Ashes Test - in-play clips, radio & text

Early indications show that some, if not many, have taken up the £25 tickets for today. I wonder how that might grow if England edge closer to saving this game.
Steven Halliwell: Going to bed, I’ll know how it went when I begin work in the morning in Brisbane at around 06:00 when I see the smug Aussie faces fishing toward me. Come on boys, break some records will you please.
Is anyone else more than a little anxious that someone who was until very recently England's batting coach has just said a few players will think they can knock the runs off today?
Mark Ramprakash
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
There'll be a few boys in the dressing room thinking they can knock these off today. There's a few, remember, who were in the one-day team who have had so much success. The beauty of Test cricket though means you have to adapt and the first thing is getting in and building confidence.
One way to get through the day is listen to Test Match Special - tune in by clicking the play icon at the top of the page.
Tuffers especially has been in excellent form this Test.
Sitting at work in a state of peril refreshing this live feed all day?
Trying to get away from it and just periodically checking in?
Taken the day off to watch, if only through your fingers or from behind the sofa?
Let us know how you plan to get through the day and any tactics to share with your fellow England fan.
Australia fans - confident? How will you be following today's action?
Let us know - #bbccricket or text 81111 (UK only).
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
It's all about the mindset of the England players. Techniques will have to be at a decent level as well. But it's mainly about concentration. Getting out of here with a draw is huge.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
I hope that Jason Roy doesn't share that view, Daniel. No matter how wonderful to watch that would be, this ain't a pitch to be belting one-day style on.
Daniel Davies: We've hit 481 against Australia in 50 overs. Less than 400 in 90 shouldn't be a problem?
By Jack Skelton
All times stated are UK
Stephan Shemilt
BBC Sport at Edgbaston
Stephan Shemilt
BBC Sport at Edgbaston
Cricketers in everyday situations. Last night I saw Mitchell Marsh coming out of Tesco. The night before it was Jofra Archer in the hotel car park.
Weather watch
Scott B: Could do with Boycott and Panesar in the England line-up today.
So, yes, there was some hope that there would be plenty of rain around this morning to limit the amount of time England have to bat today.
My mate who lives in Birmingham has "sadly reported" to our Whatsapp group that it's a beautiful day in the city.
Oh well. Might flatten the pitch out and make it easier to bat on?
Tom Fordyce
BBC chief sports writer at Edgbaston
If the rain is going to save England, it’s taking a long run-up: perfect blue skies over Birmingham, the best weather of the five days by a distance. Edgbaston gleaming, Australia dreaming.
Welcome to live coverage of day five of a captivating first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.
Can England survive? Or will Nathan Lyon et al bowl Australia to victory?
Maybe England will just knock off these runs shortly after tea. Ahem.
The hosts resume on 13-0, needing a nominal 385 more runs to win.
From 122-8 on day one to setting England a nominal 398 to win.
A lot of factors behind that - James Anderson's injury, a slow pitch that has softened the ball up quickly, some poor bowling and captaincy.
But the main factor - Steve Smith. A remorseless, fidgety, brilliant run machine.
Just the first Test of the series and he's already cast a spell on England.
You may find yourself on day five of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.
And you may find yourself needing to bat out the day to save a draw
And you may find yourself having to face Nathan Lyon on a turning pitch.
You may find yourself just hoping, hoping to hold on.
You may ask yourself, "How did we get here?"