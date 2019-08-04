Ashes: Australia resume with lead of 34 - in-play clips, radio & text

News on James Anderson... He is still suffering with tightness to his right calf and will not bowl or field in Australia's second innings.\n\nIf required, he will bat for England.
Live Reporting
By Jack Skelton
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Anderson update
Stephan Shemilt
BBC Sport at Edgbaston
News on James Anderson...
He is still suffering with tightness to his right calf and will not bowl or field in Australia's second innings. If required, he will bat for England.
Welcome
Welcome to live coverage of day four of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia.
Can England remove Steve Smith early and avoid too challenging a chase?
Will Smith bat on and on to deliver his side victory?
Let's find out.
Post update
Yes, Steve Smith scoring runs against England in the Ashes.
The former Australia captain and current chief field setter remains unbeaten on 46 in the second innings, with his side resuming on 124-3, leading by 34 runs on day four.
It was another belting day of Test cricket yesterday, ebbs and flows all over the place.
Post update
You're given a Rubik's Cube and told to solve it. Tricky but do-able.
You then are told to do it one handed. Really tough but maybe you'd get there eventually.
You are then blindfolded.
Welcome to bowling to Steve Smith.