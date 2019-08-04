Steve Smith
Live

Ashes: Australia resume with lead of 34 - in-play clips, radio & text

preview
5,912
viewing this page

Scorecard; Listen to TMS overseas; Agnew column; 'England on Plan X to Smith'

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Jack Skelton

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  • Send a text to 81111 (charged at your standard message rate)
  • Twitter: Use the hashtag
  • Facebook:

  1. Anderson update

    Stephan Shemilt

    BBC Sport at Edgbaston

    News on James Anderson...

    He is still suffering with tightness to his right calf and will not bowl or field in Australia's second innings. If required, he will bat for England.

    James Anderson
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Welcome

    Welcome to live coverage of day four of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia.

    Can England remove Steve Smith early and avoid too challenging a chase?

    Will Smith bat on and on to deliver his side victory?

    Let's find out.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    Yes, Steve Smith scoring runs against England in the Ashes.

    The former Australia captain and current chief field setter remains unbeaten on 46 in the second innings, with his side resuming on 124-3, leading by 34 runs on day four.

    It was another belting day of Test cricket yesterday, ebbs and flows all over the place.

    Video content

    Video caption: Ashes: England v Australia evenly poised at Edgbaston after day three
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Post update

    You're given a Rubik's Cube and told to solve it. Tricky but do-able.

    You then are told to do it one handed. Really tough but maybe you'd get there eventually.

    You are then blindfolded.

    Welcome to bowling to Steve Smith.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top