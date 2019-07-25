England trail Ireland by 122 - in-play clips, radio & text

But will England bat long enough to make Ireland bowl in it?
BBCCopyright: BBC
TMS on air
BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
The Test Match Special team are now on air from Lord's.
You can tune in by clicking the play icon at the top of this page.
Post update
Alastair Cook
Former England captain on BBC Test Match Special
It was always going to nip around a bit yesterday and it was one of those days where you always had to earn the right to cash in later. On a warm day, quick outfield at Lord's, you can score very quickly in the last session. England missed a chance there.
Welcome
Welcome to live coverage of day two of the one-off Test between England and Ireland at Lord's.
The hosts will resume on 0-0, with nightwatchman Jack Leach and Rory Burns at the crease.
Probably not too late for Leach to launch a bid to open in the Ashes.
Post update
England haven't been able to bat in Test cricket for a while now.
But losing all 10 wickets in a session for the fourth time since 2016, against a side playing only their third ever Test might be their lowest ebb.
Ireland bowled brilliantly. England have rested key players.
But this was a truly embarrassing performance. The bowlers fought back to bowl Ireland out for 207 on a remarkable day where 20 wickets fells. England now have to make up a deficit of 122 runs before setting the visitors a challenging total to chase.
Live Reporting
By Jack Skelton
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Weather watch
THIRTY-SEVEN DEGREES.
But will England bat long enough to make Ireland bowl in it?
TMS on air
BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
The Test Match Special team are now on air from Lord's.
You can tune in by clicking the play icon at the top of this page.
Post update
Alastair Cook
Former England captain on BBC Test Match Special
It was always going to nip around a bit yesterday and it was one of those days where you always had to earn the right to cash in later. On a warm day, quick outfield at Lord's, you can score very quickly in the last session. England missed a chance there.
Welcome
Welcome to live coverage of day two of the one-off Test between England and Ireland at Lord's.
The hosts will resume on 0-0, with nightwatchman Jack Leach and Rory Burns at the crease.
Probably not too late for Leach to launch a bid to open in the Ashes.
Post update
England haven't been able to bat in Test cricket for a while now.
But losing all 10 wickets in a session for the fourth time since 2016, against a side playing only their third ever Test might be their lowest ebb.
Ireland bowled brilliantly. England have rested key players.
But this was a truly embarrassing performance. The bowlers fought back to bowl Ireland out for 207 on a remarkable day where 20 wickets fells. England now have to make up a deficit of 122 runs before setting the visitors a challenging total to chase.
Is anyone trusting them to do so though?
Post update
Mirpur, 2016 - 64-10
Auckland, 2018 - 58-10
Trent Bridge, 2018 - 115-10
Lord's, 2019 - 85-10