Rory Burns
Live

England trail Ireland by 122 - in-play clips, radio & text

preview
9,485
viewing this page

Scorecard; Agnew column; Pick England's Ashes team

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Jack Skelton

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  • Send a text to 81111 (charged at your standard message rate)
  • Twitter: Use the hashtag
  • Facebook:

  1. Weather watch

    THIRTY-SEVEN DEGREES.

    But will England bat long enough to make Ireland bowl in it?

    Weather
    Copyright: BBC
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. TMS on air

    BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

    The Test Match Special team are now on air from Lord's.

    You can tune in by clicking the play icon at the top of this page.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    Alastair Cook

    Former England captain on BBC Test Match Special

    It was always going to nip around a bit yesterday and it was one of those days where you always had to earn the right to cash in later. On a warm day, quick outfield at Lord's, you can score very quickly in the last session. England missed a chance there.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Welcome

    Welcome to live coverage of day two of the one-off Test between England and Ireland at Lord's.

    The hosts will resume on 0-0, with nightwatchman Jack Leach and Rory Burns at the crease.

    Probably not too late for Leach to launch a bid to open in the Ashes.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    England haven't been able to bat in Test cricket for a while now.

    But losing all 10 wickets in a session for the fourth time since 2016, against a side playing only their third ever Test might be their lowest ebb.

    Ireland bowled brilliantly. England have rested key players.

    But this was a truly embarrassing performance. The bowlers fought back to bowl Ireland out for 207 on a remarkable day where 20 wickets fells. England now have to make up a deficit of 122 runs before setting the visitors a challenging total to chase.

    Is anyone trusting them to do so though?

    Video content

    Video caption: England v Ireland: Ireland bowl England out for 85 before lunch at Lord's
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Post update

    Mirpur, 2016 - 64-10

    Auckland, 2018 - 58-10

    Trent Bridge, 2018 - 115-10

    Lord's, 2019 - 85-10

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top