England complete big win over West Indies - reaction and analysis

England coach Trevor Bayliss, speaking on Sky Sports: "It's been a rollercoaster but our challenge is to play like this more regularly. Our batting clicked in this game. The first two wickets we played on - in particular the first one in Barbados - was difficult and they bowled well but in this match a few of the guys fought hard. We took their bowlers into a second and third spell in this match and that helps. We've had a couple of discussions after the last couple of Tests. It has to come from within and in this Test I think they have shown what they've got.

"Going into this Test, we said we didn't care how many runs they scored after 25/30 overs. The simple fact is if we bat through and bat long, the runs will come.

"The middle order we had in this match is probably our best but we've been trying to make it even better. We've always had the luxury of going back to this batting order.

"I think they've all shown what they are capable and the challenge is to do it more regularly. The early-season Championship matches will play a big role for those at the top. If they score a lot of runs early season it will go a long way to helping them play in that first Ashes Test."