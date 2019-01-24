West Indies lead by 339 after England 77 all out
First Test, day two, Barbados: Scorecard
Summary
- West Indies 289 & 127-6 - lead by 339
- England bowled out for 77
- Roach 5-17, Holder 2-15, Joseph 2-20
- 311 is highest Test chase at this ground
- First Test of three-match series
Live Reporting
By Jack Skelton and Matthew Henry
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Farewell
I'm a bit knackered after that day too. But yes James Anderson most of all deserves a good sleep. England's batsmen will hope their nightmares aren't as bad as their performances today.
Justin Goulding has done his best to sum up a remarkable day two in his report here.
The scorecard is here.
Look out for the Test Match Special podcast appearing later here.
And we'll have more reaction and Aggers' column on the BBC Sport cricket section soon.
See you tomorrow from 13:30 GMT. Cheers!
Post update
Jonathan Agnew
BBC cricket correspondent in Barbados
I think James Anderson is probably feeling like Laurel and Hardy's car - blown a gasket - he worked so hard in the first innings. He's probably knackered.
Get Involved
#bbccricket or text 81111
Post update
Robert Croft
Former England spinner on The Cricket Social
England just found their mojo a bit in that last session. It was important for the rest of the series. Before that they'd looked rusty.
Joe Root must have given them a stern talking to before that last session.
Post update
The reports of the death of West Indies Test cricket may have been greatly exaggerated.
Yes, they have declined from their heights. But there is sometimes too much nostalgic focus on those great teams of the past.
This team has some fine, promising players. And they've proved that so far in this Test
Their batting remains vulnerable - they've had two collapses of their own in this Test after all. But they have thoroughly out-bowled and out-thought England.
Post update
Jonathan Agnew
BBC cricket correspondent in Barbados
England will have to look at the balance of the side. We've said enough about this team being wrong. Not necessarily with the Rashid selection, but the runs England have got and the game situation just meant that Joe Root hasn't been able to bowl him.
What remains in this game is for the England players to use it and get the most they can out of it and take it to Antigua and almost use it as a practice game. That topic is going to come up again, did they have more time to play a four-day game, I think they did.
'A good day'
West Indies bowler Kemar Roach who took five wickets: "It is a good day for us. A lead of 300 is obviously good. The pitch has toughened up for the batsmen. It is a bit jumpy and uneven. Some balls have kept low and some have jumped. The aim was to make the batsmen play as much as possible.
"The ball came out pretty well. I am happy with the performance today.
On whether there was a discussion about enforcing the follow-on: "Yes there was. The aim was not to bat last on this pitch."
Post update
Jonathan Agnew
BBC cricket correspondent in Barbados
There was some terrific bowling but we've seen the collapses before. I want to see Rory Burns be more proactive, be a bit busier.
The rest looked a bit rusty. The game pressure, it was building, at 48-5. Every ball is a grenade, rabbits in headlights stuff.
Whilst in a way we lament England's performance, the way West Indies bowled was outstanding.
The West Indies fans were a little bit quiet when the five wickets fell but the partnership between Dorwich and Hetmyer was outstanding.
Post update
Robert Croft
Former England spinner on The Cricket Social
England are not in a good place right now. Hopefully we're not going to see a display like we did today with the bat.
Having said that, West Indies bowled very well and they got out of it what they deserved. They were accurate and bowled with a lot of intensity. They were buzzing around, they wanted to get on top.
Post update
Yep, the West Indies quicks were outstanding today.
Kemar Roach never let the top order settle and extracted sharp bounce from the pitch, bowling with that venom that seems to induce panic in a team as he blitzed through a five-fer.
Shannon Gabriel was a fine foil opening the bowling, but didn't get this reward until removing Sam Curran later on.
Jason Holder does not have their pace but is a very smart bowler and had the right plans for each batsmen, holding a very full length to get Keaton Jennings nicking off and finding that inswinger that Joe Root has had issue with to dismiss the England captain lbw.
And Alzarri Joseph gave a reminder of his promise with a fine outswinger to dismiss Ben Foakes.
It's one thing picking the right attack for the pitch, it's another executing their plans this well.
Post update
Jonathan Agnew
BBC cricket correspondent in Barbados
West Indies bowled beautifully, they bowled that length, hit the pitch hard and swung it a bit. They'll be happy with the new Dukes ball - it swung and it seemed to last.
There is something in the pitch, it seems to be spinning for Moeen - I'm pleased for him actually.
England have to take something out of this match and take it to Antigua.
It would be a miracle if England won from here.
Post update
Missed England's woeful collapse earlier? Here it is in bullet-point form...
Post update
Anyone out there who watched all of those collapses that Paul mentioned and also the 58 all out in New Zealand last year?
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Paul Barrow: Is there a support group for people who watched every ball of the 46 all out in 1994, the 51 all out in 2009 and the 77 all out today?
Post update
So West Indies lead England by 339 runs with four second-innings wickets in hand.
Realistically they already have enough. Surely there is no way an England side that got blasted out for 77 today could chase that down?
Will this Test be all over tomorrow?
Close of play - WI 127-6
Lead by 339
Jason Holder slices the ball away through backward point. Keaton Jennings gives chase and puts in a fine dive to drag it back inside the rope and prevent the boundary.
The third umpire takes several looks at the replay before deciding that was just three runs, during which time the on-field umpires call stumps.
So not last blast from James Anderson to finish the day and that's that.
Blimey, what a day - 229 runs and 18 wickets.
Post update
Jason Holder didn't hit it and the ball was just clipping the top edge of leg stump.
Umpire's call so wouldn't have been overturned on review anyway.
Post update
Robert Croft
Former England spinner on The Cricket Social
High and going down I think.
Post update
Daniel Norcross
The Cricket Social
That looked very very close!
WI 124-6
Sam Curran curves one into Jason Holder's pads.
Massive appeal from England but umpire Rod Tucker says no straight away.
England have no reviews left.
A burly man in the ground signals for the review before remembering that fact.