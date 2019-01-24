West Indies lead by 339 after England 77 all out

I'm a bit knackered after that day too. But yes James Anderson most of all deserves a good sleep. England's batsmen will hope their nightmares aren't as bad as their performances today.

Justin Goulding has done his best to sum up a remarkable day two in his report here.

The scorecard is here.

Look out for the Test Match Special podcast appearing later here.

And we'll have more reaction and Aggers' column on the BBC Sport cricket section soon.

See you tomorrow from 13:30 GMT. Cheers!