West Indies make fine start against England - listen to The Cricket Social
Summary
- Brathwaite & Hope take WI past 100
- England take one wicket before lunch
- Campbell 44 on debut - lbw Moeen
- England pick Curran ahead of Broad
- First Test of three-match series
- Day one, Barbados; WI won toss
By Jack Skelton
All times stated are UK
Samit Patel talking about Stuart Broad in the Caribbean reminds me of one of my favourite cricket stories.
Graeme Swann recounts it in his autobiography - Luke Wright and Stuart Broad came down with food poisoning before the infamous Stanford T20 match in Antigua and so didn't train one day.
Patel claimed to have been stricken too so also missed training, only for the England squad to return later and bump into Patel coming back from the hotel shop with a bag full of Bounty bars.
Patel said he couldn't keep any other food down...
WI 105-1
Adil Rashid strays short and Shai Hope whacks it into the leg side but there's a man out for exactly that sort of poor ball.
WI 102-1
Just a leg bye from James Anderson's 12th over and so that makes it seven maidens for the Burnley Express.
WI 101-1
Shai Hope works Adil Rashid into the leg side and it actually deflects flush off the boot of Keaton Jennings at short leg.
You can't call that a chance, even given Jennings took some absolute worldies there in Sri Lanka.
WI 100-1
Hope and Brathwaite tap a single each off Rashid and that's the 100 up for West Indies, with only one wicket down.
Not a score that England have had too often when batting in recent years.
WI 98-1
Anderson 11-5-6-0
James Anderson zips through a maiden over. Some nice shape and a hint of outswing but Kraigg Brathwaite stays disciplined, leaving and defending well.
That's 'just' the six maidens in 11 overs for only six runs for Anderson so far.
'I thought they'd pick Curran over Broad'
Matthew Hoggard
Former England bowler on The Cricket Social
It is a big call. I thought they would pick Sam Curran, based on how they picked the side in Sri Lanka.
Obviously Stuart Broad has got hundreds of wickets and Barbados is a traditional home for seamers but because they have rocked up and the wicket has looked like it will turn they have gone for two spinners. You can only play what you see in front of you. You can't go back too far in history.
The thing about this England squad is there are lots of all-rounders, meaning they can swap seamers and spinners without weakening the team.
Broad will be chomping at the bit. If he does play I wouldn't be surprised if he produces one of those devastating spells.
WI 98-1
Brathwaite 34, Hope 20
Adil Rashid unfurls the googly but Kraigg Brathwaite picks it and knocks the ball into the off side for a single.
Shai Hope drives just wide of Joe Root at mid-off, the England captain picks up and throws down the stumps but Hope is quick and is easily in.
WI 93-1
Shai Hope gets in a big stride and drives Adil Rashid out to deep cover for two.
The West Indies number three then dabs it down past short leg for a single to keep the strike.
It would be great to see Hope get some runs in this series, he's a supremely watchable batsman and it's a shame he's not kicked on in Test cricket since those twin hundreds at Headingley in 2017.
They were two of the best Test tons I've ever seen.
Will it be Ben Stokes to join Anderson after lunch?
No, Adil Rashid is kept on.
Julia Major: So my boss is called Ben Stocks. I took a call from a gentleman asking to speak to Ben Stokes. How tempted was I to say, “Sorry sir, he’s unavailable as he’s currently bowling at the Kensington Oval!" Missed opportunity.
WI 90-1
Brathwaite 31, Hope 15
Shai Hope cracks a lovely-looking drive but it's stopped at extra cover for no run.
Five dots balls in a row before James Anderson strays straight, Hope clips it round the corner and jogs a single.
Sir Garfield Sobers once hit a then Test record 365 not out.
Can Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope put his wise words to good use and dig in for a long innings here?
James Anderson is back into the attack after lunch...
Adam Mountford
Radio 5 live in Barbados
During the lunch interval there was a parade of Barbados legends going round the ground in golf buggies, Wes Hall, Gordon Greenidge, Desmond Haynes and Sir Garry Sobers among them. Sobers spent some time in the nets with the West Indies players this week.
Portraits in Oils: So here we are, finished! An oil painting of Jonathan Agnew (as Deputy Lieutenant of Leicestershire) to grace only the finest mantle piece. I'm saving up for glitter paint to work on a portrait of Graeme Swann.
