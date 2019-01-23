West Indies make fine start against England - listen to The Cricket Social

Samit Patel talking about Stuart Broad in the Caribbean reminds me of one of my favourite cricket stories.

Graeme Swann recounts it in his autobiography - Luke Wright and Stuart Broad came down with food poisoning before the infamous Stanford T20 match in Antigua and so didn't train one day.

Patel claimed to have been stricken too so also missed training, only for the England squad to return later and bump into Patel coming back from the hotel shop with a bag full of Bounty bars.

Patel said he couldn't keep any other food down...