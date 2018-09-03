Cook retires from England duty - tributes and reaction

Ever gracious, Alastair Cook paid a lovely tribute to his family in his Test retirement statement. His wife Alice is expecting their third child in the near future. "My family and I have had 12 wonderful years fulfilling my dreams and this could not have been done without them.

"So I wish to thank my parents and brothers, my wife, Alice, and her family for their quiet, unwavering support behind the scenes. As cricketers, who travel frequently, we often don’t realise just how important our families are to our success."