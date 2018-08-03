Relive Friday's T20 Blast action as it happened
- Aaron Finch scored century in Surrey's nine-wicket win over Middlesex
- Surrey, chasing 222, were 98-0 at end of powerplay
- Paul Stirling scored hundred for Middlesex, but England captain Eoin Morgan was run out without facing a ball
- Somerset's Johann Myburgh scored 42-ball century in 10-wicket win over Essex at Taunton
Thank you and goodnight
What a night of T20 Blast cricket.
The game at The Oval will live long in the memory - Surrey chasing down Middlesex's total of 221-5 with four overs to spare as Aaron Finch hit 117 not out off 52 balls and Jason Roy scored 84 off 37.
A record T20 run chase at The Oval, a partnership of 194 which was Surrey's best ever in the competition, and Finch's fastest-ever T20 century.
That came after Paul Stirling had a career-best 109 off 58 balls for Middlesex.
Elsewhere there were wins for Somerset, Glamorgan and Kent in the South Group - while Worcestershire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Yorkshire all won in the North Group.
Thanks for joining us!
Post update
Good news regarding Glamorgan's Graham Wagg, who was hit on the head with the ball while bowling earlier.
He seems to have recovered enough to celebrate the Welsh side's win over Gloucestershire.
BreakingDerbyshire target too much for Bears
Derbyshire beat Birmingham Bears by 16 runs
Birmingham Bears failed to outwit the Derbyshire bowlers and were punished in their bid to reach a 144-run target.
The home side didn't quite ignite with the bat either, with Calum MacLeod their best performer with 39, but having come out to field after the interval, there was an immediate response.
With Ian Bell's 65 the only true resistance throughout, other top-order batsmen went cheaply - Ed Pollock went second ball, Adam Hose in the second over and Sam Hain in the eighth with just 43 on the board.
Chris Woakes did his best to defy Derbyshire, racking up a run-a-ball 21, but as the middle-order sagged and the tail failed to wag, Jeetan Patel's final ball six was little consolation.
Man of the match - no surprises.....
Surrey beat Middlesex by nine wickets
Aaron Finch. 117 off 52 balls means there was no contest really.
It's a shame on the likes of Paul Stirling and Jason Roy, but a performance like that it was always going to be Finch's bottle of champagne.
"It was nice to get away early and take it a lot deeper than Jason and I usually have," Finch told Sky Sports.
"We're usually six overs bash and crash and then one of us gets out, so to take it that far was outstanding."
Middlesex's hopes all but over - Morgan
Surrey beat Middlesex by nine wickets
Middlesex skipper Eoin Morgan has told Sky Sports that his side's hopes of making the knockout stages of the T20 Blast are all but over.
"Bar probably massive downpours around the country I think we find ourselves in a horrible predicament," he said.
"We'd have to win at a heavy clip, but you never know."
Finch and Roy 'incredible' - Morgan
Surrey beat Middlesex by nine wickets
Middlesex and England T20 captain Eoin Morgan tells Sky Sports he was astounded by the hitting of Jason Roy and Aaron Finch.
"I thought they were incredible the way they struck it," he said.
"At no stage did we look like taking wickets. You have to take your hats off to guys like that."
Post update
Surrey's first-class captain was certainly impressed...
What a game
Surrey beat Middlesex by nine wickets
Wow.
Aaron Finch and Jason Roy stole the show at The Oval, but it was a tremendous game from start to finish.
Don't forget Middlesex opener Paul Stirling - dropped off the first ball of the night, he went on to make a career-best 109 off 58 balls.
Normally that would be the only thing we'd talk about, but Finch's 117 not out off 52 balls and Jason Roy's 84 off 37 blew the Irishman's innings out of the water.
One thing's for sure, if you were at The Oval this evening you definitely got your money's worth.
BreakingKent demolish Hampshire
Kent beat Hampshire by 51 runs
Kent made light work of the Hampshire batting order with some impressive bowling to win by 51 runs.
Having made 139-7 in their own innings, Heino Kuhn and Marcus Stoinis contributing 29 and 26 respectively, Hampshire were set what looked like a reasonable target.
However, Stoinis, Adam Milne and Joe Denly had other ideas... Hampshire were 3-2, then 7-3, tumbled to 20-5...
It got no better, despite scraping their way to 42-6 in the 10th over, Kent kept on peppering and eventually the deed was done in the 17th over - they left the field on 88 all out - just three runs above their lowest T20 tally.
Post update
The results are coming thick and fast now...
BreakingSurrey win by nine wickets
Surrey 222-1 beat Middlesex 221-5 by nine wickets
Exceptional. That's the only way you can describe this win for Surrey.
Chasing 221 - an excellent score by Middlesex - Surrey have beaten the biggest run-chase ever in T20 cricket at The Oval (beating 207).
They have also set a new Surrey record for a T20 partnership (194) between Finch and Roy (beating the previous best of 187).
Finch ends the innings on 117 not out off 52 balls, thanks to 11 fours and eight sixes.
Roy was out for 84 from 37 balls, while Nic Maddison ended with 13 not out.
27 sixes in total - the third-highest total in an English T20 game.
BreakingGlamorgan creep home
Glamorgan beat Gloucestershire by two runs
Oh, such fine margins!
Craig Meschede-inspired Glamorgan set a 202-run target for the visitors, with the South African unbeaten on 77, and Gloucestershire did their best to overpower it but came up short.
Jack Taylor made a half-century and might have had the runs in him but departed with the first ball of the final over and was followed with the last ball of the game by Andrew Tye - two of three wickets for Timm van der Gugten.
Post update
Surrey 210-1 (15 overs) v Middlesex - target 222
So the 200 is up with five overs to spare. Who in their right mind would have thought that Surrey could have chased down that big Middlesex total so easily?
It's all down to Aaron Finch and the now departed Jason Roy.
Finch is on 116 from 51 balls - a four and a six off this over just gone.
BreakingWilliamson fifty steers Yorkshire to win
Yorkshire beat Northamptonshire by six wickets
Kane Williamson's 52 from 44 balls gives Yorkshire the runs they needed to reach their 130 target and win by six wickets.
Having limited the Steelbacks to 129-7, with Charlie Thurston hitting 49, Yorkshire then plodded through their first 10 overs, losing Tom Kohler-Cadmore on 57-3.
However, New Zealander Williamson turned the match around to send a busy Headingley crowd home happy and move the Vikings into third above Red Rose rivals Lancashire.
Roy goes for 84
Surrey 194-1 (13.5 overs) v Middlesex - target 222
Simon Hughes
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
What he's done very well is play second fiddle to Aaron Finch - he just gave Finch the strike and then got in stuck in towards the end of his innings. He scored 70 of his 84 in boundaries.
WICKET Roy c Agar b Fuller 84
Surrey 194-1 (13.5 overs) v Middlesex - target 222
It's all over for Jason Roy. Finally Middlesex make a breakthrough.
Roy sweeps towards deep midwicket and Ashton Agar is there on the boundary to gather it, ending a fine innings for the England man.
His 84 came off 37 balls with seven fours and seven sixes - and a Surrey record partnership to boot!
Record Surrey T20 partnership
Surrey 188-0 (13.3 overs) v Middlesex - target 222
A single for Jason Roy, after a massive six over the head of James Fuller, takes them 188 - the highest-ever partnership in T20 cricket for Surrey.
100 for Finch
Surrey 178-0 (12.4 overs) v Middlesex - target 222
The ton is up and what a performance from the Australian - it comes with a massive six (no surprises there!).
It's taken him 45 balls, so he's just missed out on the chance to make the top five quickest centuries in English T20 cricket.
It's the fastest ever for Surrey and for Finch himself - he's smashed seven sixes and 10 fours in this innings as he and Jason Roy put Middlesex's bowlers to the sword.
The pair are closing in on Surrey's record partnership of 187 in a T20 game - held by these two. The record for any club in England's domestic T20 tournament is 207.
Post update
Surrey 171-0 (12 overs) v Middlesex - target 222
It's Jason Roy's turn to step up - a massive six ends an 11-run over as Surrey need just 52 to win from 48 balls.
Amazing stuff - Roy's on 70, Finch 96.
BreakingNabi hammers Foxes to victory
Leicestershire beat Lancashire by five wickets
Some quite stunning hitting from Mohammad Nabi hands Leicestershire a five-wicket victory over Lancashire that looked a bridge too far before he got going.
Eight sixes, including two in a row off Matt Parkinson's bowling in the final over, and four fours en route to 86 had the visitors jumping for joy to overhaul their 191-run target.
Lancashire's Alex Davies top-scored overall with 94, but it's a big win for Leicestershire who deny the Red Rose the chance to go second in the North Group.
