Relive Friday's T20 Blast action as it happened

What a night of T20 Blast cricket.

The game at The Oval will live long in the memory - Surrey chasing down Middlesex's total of 221-5 with four overs to spare as Aaron Finch hit 117 not out off 52 balls and Jason Roy scored 84 off 37.

A record T20 run chase at The Oval, a partnership of 194 which was Surrey's best ever in the competition, and Finch's fastest-ever T20 century.

That came after Paul Stirling had a career-best 109 off 58 balls for Middlesex.

Elsewhere there were wins for Somerset, Glamorgan and Kent in the South Group - while Worcestershire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Yorkshire all won in the North Group.

