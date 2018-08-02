Kent see off Essex in T20 Blast - relive with in-play highlights

Latest scores

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Select commentary by choosing fixture on this page
  2. In-play clips & radio from Kent Spitfires v Essex Eagles
  3. Clips available to UK users only

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Kent Spitfires win by 28 runs

    Kent Spitfires go top of the South Group after a regulation home victory over bottom side Essex Eagles.

    Below are some of the key moments of the Essex innings as the visitors are bowled out for 163.

    Click here for the full scorecard.

    Thanks for following the match on the BBC Sport website, good night.

    Video content

    Video caption: Essex Eagles' Adam Wheater bowled by a beauty from Kent Spitfires' Joe Denly

    Video content

    Video caption: Essex Eagles' Paul Walter caught by Heino Kuhn off the bowling of Ivan Thomas

    Video content

    Video caption: Essex Eagles hopes all but over as Ravi Bopara is caught on the boundary for 42

    Video content

    Video caption: Kent Spitfires' Adam Milne sets up hat-trick chance with Peter Siddle wicket

    Video content

    Video caption: Sean Dickson's diving catch ends the Essex Eagles innings
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. WICKET

    Zampa c Dickson b Milne 4 (163 all out)

    Sean Dickson's diving catch ends the Essex Eagles innings, with Adam Zampa the last man to fall to the bowling of Adam Milne, who finishes with tidy figures of 4-15 from four overs.

    Video content

    Video caption: Sean Dickson's diving catch ends the Essex Eagles innings
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. WICKET

    Coles b Milne 19 (Eagles 162-9 from 19.3 overs)

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. One for the cameras

    Matt Coles smashes a six against a television camera as he attempts to kick start Essex Eagles' run chase.

    Video content

    Video caption: Matt Coles smashes a six against a camera in Essex Eaghles run chase
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. WICKET

    Siddle b Milne 0 (Eagles 148-8)

    Kent Spitfires' Adam Milne bowls Peter Siddle to set up hat-trick chance.

    Video content

    Video caption: Kent Spitfires' Adam Milne sets up hat-trick chance with Peter Siddle wicket
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. WICKET

    Bopara c Blake b Milne 42 (Eagles 148-7)

    Ravi Bopara is caught on the boundary by Alex Blake off the bowling of Adam Milne as Essex Eagles' run chase tails off.

    Video content

    Video caption: Essex Eagles hopes all but over as Ravi Bopara is caught on the boundary for 42
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. WICKET

    Harmer run out (Bell-Drummond) 8 (Eagles 119-6)

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. WICKET

    Lawrence c Kuhn b Haggett 8 (Eagles 107-5)

    Safe hands from Heino Kuhn as he slides to take a brilliant catch to remove Dan Lawrence for eight and give Calum Haggett his second wicket.

    Video content

    Video caption: Calum Haggett claims second wicket for Kent after removing Essex Eagles's Dan Lawrence
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. WICKET

    Walter c Khun b Thomas 40 (Eagles 83-4)

    Paul Walter drives the ball into the welcome hands of Heino Kuhn off the bowling of Ivan Thomas as Kent Spitfires' target looks to drift out of reach for Essex Eagles.

    Video content

    Video caption: Essex Eagles' Paul Walter caught by Heino Kuhn off the bowling of Ivan Thomas
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. WICKET

    ten Doeschate b Haggett 34 (Eagles 77-3)

    Calum Haggett claims the key wicket of Essex Eagles captain Ryan ten Doeschate, who drags the ball on to his own stumps as he attempts to force it through the off-side.

    Video content

    Video caption: Calum Hagget removes Essex key man Ryan ten Doeschate
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. WICKET

    Chopra c Blake b Denly 3 (13-2)

    Essex are reeling as Joe Denly takes his second early wicket, with Varun Chopra caught by Alex Blake for three.

    Video content

    Video caption: Joe Denly takes second early wicket for Kent as Varun Chopra is caught for three
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. WICKET

    Wheater b Denly 0 (Eagles 0-1)

    Nightmare start for Essex as Adam Wheater is bowled for a duck by a beautiful delivery from Joe Denly in only the second ball of the innings.

    Video content

    Video caption: Essex Eagles' Adam Wheater bowled by a beauty from Kent Spitfires' Joe Denly
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Kent captain Billings passes 50

    Kent Spitfires 191-4

    Kent Spitfires captain Sam Billings passes 50 as he guides his side to a decent total of 191-4.

    The skipper finished on 56 from 39 balls.

    Video content

    Video caption: Kent Spitfires captain Sam Billings passes 50
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. WICKET

    Stoinis run out 46 (Spitfires 186-3)

    Marcus Stoinis is run out for 46 after failing to make it back for two runs.

    The Australian was caught out by the combination of a good throw from the boundary and impressive take from Essex wicketkeeper Adam Wheater.

    Video content

    Video caption: Big-hitting Kent Spitfires batsman Marcus Stoinis is run out
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. 'Massive' - Stoinis hits the ball out of the ground

    Marcus Stoinis clears the ropes and the stadium as the Kent Spitfires batsman smashes the ball out of his home ground.

    Video content

    Video caption: 'Massive' - Kent Spitfires' Marcus Stoinis hits the ball out of the ground
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. Stoinis hammers big six into scoreboard

    Kent Spitfires' Marcus Stoinis opens up to hammer a big six into the scoreboard as he threatens to put the home side out of reach of visitors Essex Eagles.

    Video content

    Video caption: Kent Spitfires' Marcus Stoinis hammers a big six into the scoreboard
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. WICKET

    Kuhn c Wheater b Zampa 26 (Spitfires 79-3)

    Smart catch by Essex wicketkeeper Adam Wheater removes Heino Kuhn after the Kent batsman attempts to sweep Adam Zampa.

    Video content

    Video caption: Heino Kuhn out after edging attempted sweep to Essex wicketkeeper Adam Wheater
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. WICKET

    Denly c Walter b Harmer 22 (Spitfires 71-2)

    Paul Walter dives to take a brilliant catch in the deep to help dismiss Kent Spitfires opener Joe Denly for 22 off the bowling of Simon Harmer.

    Video content

    Video caption: Kent Spitfire's Joe Denly well caught by Essex Eagles' Paul Walter in the deep
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. WICKET

    Bell-Drummond c Lawrence b Zampa 19 (Spitfires 43-1)

    Amazing awareness from Essex Eagles fielder Dan Lawrence to take the catch then throw the ball into the air as he steps over the boundary rope before jumping back into play to gather the ball.

    His quick thinking helps dismiss Kent Spitfire's Daniel Bell-Drummond for 19 off the bowling of Adam Zampa.

    Video content

    Video caption: Quick-thinking Dan Lawrence shows neat footwork to catch Kent's Daniel Bell-Drummond
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. Denly hits Kent's first six

    Joe Denly hits Peter Siddle for a six over long on to get Kent Spitfires' innings off to a good start.

    Video content

    Video caption: Kent Spitfires' Joe Denly hits Peter Siddle for a six over long on
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page
Back to top