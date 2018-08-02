Kent see off Essex in T20 Blast - relive with in-play highlights

Kent Spitfires go top of the South Group after a regulation home victory over bottom side Essex Eagles. Below are some of the key moments of the Essex innings as the visitors are bowled out for 163. Click here for the full scorecard. Thanks for following the match on the BBC Sport website, good night.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Kent Spitfires win by 28 runs
Kent Spitfires go top of the South Group after a regulation home victory over bottom side Essex Eagles.
Below are some of the key moments of the Essex innings as the visitors are bowled out for 163.
Click here for the full scorecard.
Thanks for following the match on the BBC Sport website, good night.
WICKET
Zampa c Dickson b Milne 4 (163 all out)
Sean Dickson's diving catch ends the Essex Eagles innings, with Adam Zampa the last man to fall to the bowling of Adam Milne, who finishes with tidy figures of 4-15 from four overs.
WICKET
Coles b Milne 19 (Eagles 162-9 from 19.3 overs)
One for the cameras
Matt Coles smashes a six against a television camera as he attempts to kick start Essex Eagles' run chase.
WICKET
Siddle b Milne 0 (Eagles 148-8)
Kent Spitfires' Adam Milne bowls Peter Siddle to set up hat-trick chance.
WICKET
Bopara c Blake b Milne 42 (Eagles 148-7)
Ravi Bopara is caught on the boundary by Alex Blake off the bowling of Adam Milne as Essex Eagles' run chase tails off.
WICKET
Harmer run out (Bell-Drummond) 8 (Eagles 119-6)
WICKET
Lawrence c Kuhn b Haggett 8 (Eagles 107-5)
Safe hands from Heino Kuhn as he slides to take a brilliant catch to remove Dan Lawrence for eight and give Calum Haggett his second wicket.
WICKET
Walter c Khun b Thomas 40 (Eagles 83-4)
Paul Walter drives the ball into the welcome hands of Heino Kuhn off the bowling of Ivan Thomas as Kent Spitfires' target looks to drift out of reach for Essex Eagles.
WICKET
ten Doeschate b Haggett 34 (Eagles 77-3)
Calum Haggett claims the key wicket of Essex Eagles captain Ryan ten Doeschate, who drags the ball on to his own stumps as he attempts to force it through the off-side.
WICKET
Chopra c Blake b Denly 3 (13-2)
Essex are reeling as Joe Denly takes his second early wicket, with Varun Chopra caught by Alex Blake for three.
WICKET
Wheater b Denly 0 (Eagles 0-1)
Nightmare start for Essex as Adam Wheater is bowled for a duck by a beautiful delivery from Joe Denly in only the second ball of the innings.
Kent captain Billings passes 50
Kent Spitfires 191-4
Kent Spitfires captain Sam Billings passes 50 as he guides his side to a decent total of 191-4.
The skipper finished on 56 from 39 balls.
WICKET
Stoinis run out 46 (Spitfires 186-3)
Marcus Stoinis is run out for 46 after failing to make it back for two runs.
The Australian was caught out by the combination of a good throw from the boundary and impressive take from Essex wicketkeeper Adam Wheater.
'Massive' - Stoinis hits the ball out of the ground
Marcus Stoinis clears the ropes and the stadium as the Kent Spitfires batsman smashes the ball out of his home ground.
Stoinis hammers big six into scoreboard
Kent Spitfires' Marcus Stoinis opens up to hammer a big six into the scoreboard as he threatens to put the home side out of reach of visitors Essex Eagles.
WICKET
Kuhn c Wheater b Zampa 26 (Spitfires 79-3)
Smart catch by Essex wicketkeeper Adam Wheater removes Heino Kuhn after the Kent batsman attempts to sweep Adam Zampa.
WICKET
Denly c Walter b Harmer 22 (Spitfires 71-2)
Paul Walter dives to take a brilliant catch in the deep to help dismiss Kent Spitfires opener Joe Denly for 22 off the bowling of Simon Harmer.
WICKET
Bell-Drummond c Lawrence b Zampa 19 (Spitfires 43-1)
Amazing awareness from Essex Eagles fielder Dan Lawrence to take the catch then throw the ball into the air as he steps over the boundary rope before jumping back into play to gather the ball.
His quick thinking helps dismiss Kent Spitfire's Daniel Bell-Drummond for 19 off the bowling of Adam Zampa.
Denly hits Kent's first six
Joe Denly hits Peter Siddle for a six over long on to get Kent Spitfires' innings off to a good start.