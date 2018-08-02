Kent see off Essex in T20 Blast - relive with in-play highlights

Kent Spitfires go top of the South Group after a regulation home victory over bottom side Essex Eagles.

Below are some of the key moments of the Essex innings as the visitors are bowled out for 163.

Click here for the full scorecard.

Thanks for following the match on the BBC Sport website, good night.

Video content Video caption: Essex Eagles' Adam Wheater bowled by a beauty from Kent Spitfires' Joe Denly Essex Eagles' Adam Wheater bowled by a beauty from Kent Spitfires' Joe Denly

Video content Video caption: Essex Eagles' Paul Walter caught by Heino Kuhn off the bowling of Ivan Thomas Essex Eagles' Paul Walter caught by Heino Kuhn off the bowling of Ivan Thomas

Video content Video caption: Essex Eagles hopes all but over as Ravi Bopara is caught on the boundary for 42 Essex Eagles hopes all but over as Ravi Bopara is caught on the boundary for 42

Video content Video caption: Kent Spitfires' Adam Milne sets up hat-trick chance with Peter Siddle wicket Kent Spitfires' Adam Milne sets up hat-trick chance with Peter Siddle wicket