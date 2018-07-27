Catch-up: Lancashire Thunder beat Yorkshire Diamonds by 33 runs - in-play clips & radio

Lancashire Thunder beat Yorkshire Diamonds by 33 runs
Both sides lost their opening fixtures
Yorkshire won toss and chose to bowl
And that's all from us this afternoon! Thanks for following the match on the BBC Sport website on a day when Ellie Threlkeld was the hero as her unbeaten 109-run partnership with Amy Satterthwaite and her four stumpings and one run out helped Lancashire to victory.
You can view the final scorecard here and I will just leave you with some of the best moments from the match.
WICKET - Lancashire Thunder win by 33 runs
Fenby st Threlkeld b Ecclestone 0 (Yorkshire 101 all out)
And it's all over! And before you ask yes it is another stumping by Threlkeld, and how fitting it is to win the match. Fenby swipes and is beaten by the spin and Threlkeld removes the bails once more to hand Lancashire the victory by 33 runs.
WICKET
Levick st Threlkeld b Hazell 0 (Yorkshire 100-9)
Surely Lancashire wicketkeeper Ellie Threlkeld has to be given player of the match. This is now her third stumping as she removes Katie Levick.
WICKET
Monaghan run out (Threlkeld) 1 (Yorkshire 100-8)
Another soft, soft dismissal as Alice Monaghan sets off to run but is sent back by Langston and is run out by the quick-thinking Threlkeld.
WICKET
Brookes st Threlkeld b Hartley 21 (Yorkshire 99-7)
Thea Brookes clubs Cook for six but is then dismissed as she is stumped by Threlkeld off the bowling of Hartley.
WICKET
Kimmince run out (Ecclestone) 12 (Yorkshire 85-6)
WICKET
Brunt run out (Hazell) 4 (Yorkshire 71-5)
A huge mix up as
Katherine Brunt tries to work the ball into the leg side but she mistimes her
shot and runs anyway. Delissa Kimmince at the non-striker's end stays exactly
where she is allowing Lancashire captain Danielle Hazell all the time in the
world to run out Brunt. Terrible communication.
WICKET
Atapattu b Hartley 6 (Yorkshire 59-4)
WICKET
Davidson-Richards st Threlkeld b Ecclestone 3 (Yorkshire 59-3)
Alice
Davidson-Richards is beaten for pace by Ecclestone and is stumped by Threlkeld
but after a referral by the third umpire is clearly given not out. Just one ball later she again comes skipping down the pitch and this time is miles
out of her crease and is stumped once more.
WICKET
Mooney c Cross b Hartley 20 (Yorkshire 56-2)
WICKET
Winfield c Satterthwaite b Ecclestone 28 (Yorkshire 43-1)
Winfield attempts a pull shot off the bowling of Sophie Ecclestone but horribly mistimes it and is easily caught at mid-wicket by Satterthwaite.
Hartley fails to prevent Winfield boundary
Lancashire's Alex Hartley gives chase to Winfield's flick round the corner but fails to prevent four despite a desperate dive.
Winfield drives 'firmly' for four
Yorkshire captain Lauren Winfield hits the first boundary of the innings as she drives Kate Cross 'firmly' through the covers for four.
Diamonds require 135 to win
At 25-4 it didn't look promising but Lancashire have set Diamonds 135 to win all thanks to the brilliant 109-run unbeaten partnership between Amy Satterthwaite and Ellie Threlkeld.
Satterthwaite hits Fenby behind square for four
Yorkshire's Helen Fenby bowls far too short and Amy Satterthwaite takes advantage as she smashes a once-bounce four behind square to keep up Lancashire's high run rate going into the final over.
Threlkeld sweeps Levick for six
This is becoming a very good partnership with Threlkeld in particular on the charge. She attacks again - this time sweeping Levick for the first six of the day.
Threlkeld thumps Atapattu for four
Ellie Threlkeld comes down the track and thumps Chamari Atapattu past mid-on for four. This is one of five boundaries in quick succession between Threlkeld and Amy Satterthwaite.
WICKET
Lamb st Mooney b Levick 1 (Lancashire 25-4)
Emma Lamb is next to go as Lancashire slump to 25-4. Some great work behind the stumps by Yorkshire's Beth Mooney off the bowling of Katie Levick.
WICKET
Boyce c & b Davidson-Richards 2
Georgie Boyce attempts to hit down the ground but is caught and bowled by Alice Davidson-Richards who has her second wicket in three balls.
WICKET
Bolton c Monaghan b Davidson-Richards 11 (Lancashire 21-2)
Nicole Bolton moves across her stumps to hit onto the leg side but finds Alice Monaghan in the deep.
