Catch-up: Lancashire Thunder beat Yorkshire Diamonds by 33 runs - in-play clips & radio

Scorecard

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. In-play highlights available to UK users only
  2. Lancashire Thunder beat Yorkshire Diamonds by 33 runs
  3. Both sides lost their opening fixtures
  4. Yorkshire won toss and chose to bowl

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Goodbye

    And that's all from us this afternoon! Thanks for following the match on the BBC Sport website on a day when Ellie Threlkeld was the hero as her unbeaten 109-run partnership with Amy Satterthwaite and her four stumpings and one run out helped Lancashire to victory.

    You can view the final scorecard here and I will just leave you with some of the best moments from the match.

    Video content

    This content only works in the UK.

    Video content

    This content only works in the UK.

    Video content

    This content only works in the UK.

    Video content

    This content only works in the UK.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. WICKET - Lancashire Thunder win by 33 runs

    Fenby st Threlkeld b Ecclestone 0 (Yorkshire 101 all out)

    And it's all over! And before you ask yes it is another stumping by Threlkeld, and how fitting it is to win the match. Fenby swipes and is beaten by the spin and Threlkeld removes the bails once more to hand Lancashire the victory by 33 runs.

    Video content

    This content only works in the UK.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. WICKET

    Levick st Threlkeld b Hazell 0 (Yorkshire 100-9)

    Surely Lancashire wicketkeeper Ellie Threlkeld has to be given player of the match. This is now her third stumping as she removes Katie Levick.

    Video content

    This content only works in the UK.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. WICKET

    Monaghan run out (Threlkeld) 1 (Yorkshire 100-8)

    Another soft, soft dismissal as Alice Monaghan sets off to run but is sent back by Langston and is run out by the quick-thinking Threlkeld.

    Video content

    This content only works in the UK.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. WICKET

    Brookes st Threlkeld b Hartley 21 (Yorkshire 99-7)

    Thea Brookes clubs Cook for six but is then dismissed as she is stumped by Threlkeld off the bowling of Hartley.

    Video content

    This content only works in the UK.

    Video content

    This content only works in the UK.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. WICKET

    Kimmince run out (Ecclestone) 12 (Yorkshire 85-6)

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. WICKET

    Brunt run out (Hazell) 4 (Yorkshire 71-5)

    A huge mix up as Katherine Brunt tries to work the ball into the leg side but she mistimes her shot and runs anyway. Delissa Kimmince at the non-striker's end stays exactly where she is allowing Lancashire captain Danielle Hazell all the time in the world to run out Brunt. Terrible communication.

    Video content

    This content only works in the UK.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. WICKET

    Atapattu b Hartley 6 (Yorkshire 59-4)

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. WICKET

    Davidson-Richards st Threlkeld b Ecclestone 3 (Yorkshire 59-3)

    Alice Davidson-Richards is beaten for pace by Ecclestone and is stumped by Threlkeld but after a referral by the third umpire is clearly given not out. Just one ball later she again comes skipping down the pitch and this time is miles out of her crease and is stumped once more.

    Video content

    This content only works in the UK.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. WICKET

    Mooney c Cross b Hartley 20 (Yorkshire 56-2)

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. WICKET

    Winfield c Satterthwaite b Ecclestone 28 (Yorkshire 43-1)

    Winfield attempts a pull shot off the bowling of Sophie Ecclestone but horribly mistimes it and is easily caught at mid-wicket by Satterthwaite.

    Video content

    This content only works in the UK.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Hartley fails to prevent Winfield boundary

    Lancashire's Alex Hartley gives chase to Winfield's flick round the corner but fails to prevent four despite a desperate dive.

    Video content

    This content only works in the UK.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Winfield drives 'firmly' for four

    Yorkshire captain Lauren Winfield hits the first boundary of the innings as she drives Kate Cross 'firmly' through the covers for four.

    Video content

    This content only works in the UK.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Diamonds require 135 to win

    At 25-4 it didn't look promising but Lancashire have set Diamonds 135 to win all thanks to the brilliant 109-run unbeaten partnership between Amy Satterthwaite and Ellie Threlkeld.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. Satterthwaite hits Fenby behind square for four

    Yorkshire's Helen Fenby bowls far too short and Amy Satterthwaite takes advantage as she smashes a once-bounce four behind square to keep up Lancashire's high run rate going into the final over.

    Video content

    This content only works in the UK.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. Threlkeld sweeps Levick for six

    This is becoming a very good partnership with Threlkeld in particular on the charge. She attacks again - this time sweeping Levick for the first six of the day.

    Video content

    This content only works in the UK.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. Threlkeld thumps Atapattu for four

    Ellie Threlkeld comes down the track and thumps Chamari Atapattu past mid-on for four. This is one of five boundaries in quick succession between Threlkeld and Amy Satterthwaite.

    Video content

    This content only works in the UK.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. WICKET

    Lamb st Mooney b Levick 1 (Lancashire 25-4)

    Emma Lamb is next to go as Lancashire slump to 25-4. Some great work behind the stumps by Yorkshire's Beth Mooney off the bowling of Katie Levick.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. WICKET

    Boyce c & b Davidson-Richards 2

    Georgie Boyce attempts to hit down the ground but is caught and bowled by Alice Davidson-Richards who has her second wicket in three balls.

    Video content

    This content only works in the UK.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. WICKET

    Bolton c Monaghan b Davidson-Richards 11 (Lancashire 21-2)

    Nicole Bolton moves across her stumps to hit onto the leg side but finds Alice Monaghan in the deep.

    Video content

    This content only works in the UK.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page
Back to top