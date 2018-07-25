Southern Vipers v Loughborough Lightning - in-play clips & radio

And that's all from us tonight! Thanks for following the match on the BBC Sport website on a night when a 71-run partnership between Amy Jones and Elyse Villani helped Loughborough Lightning to victory over the Southern Vipers.
You can view the final scorecard here and I will just leave you with some of the best moments from the match.
Video content
This content only works in the UK.
Video content
This content only works in the UK.
Video content
This content only works in the UK.
Video content
This content only works in the UK.
Loughborough Lightning win by 6 wickets
Loughborough Lightning 109-4
And they've done it!
Loughborough Lightning win by 6 wickets after Jenny Gunn seals it with a lovely drive for four.
Video content
This content only works in the UK.
WICKET
Jones run out (McGlashan) 35 (Loughborough 96-4)
And another one gone! Amy Jones goes just moments after Villani.
It's a terrible way to go after such a brilliant innings as she is run out by Sara McGlashan.
Georgia Adams skies the ball as she tries to hit Fi Morris down the ground but she is put down despite a stunning effort from Suzie Bates.
The Lightning pair attempt to push a couple and Jones is caught short.
Video content
This content only works in the UK.
A valuable 35 from Jones which featured some excellent shots, including this nice pull shot from the previous over.
Video content
This content only works in the UK.
WICKET
Villani st Rudd b Morris 35 (Loughborough 95-3)
Elyse Villani goes looking for one big shot too many.
She skips down the track looking for the boundary once again but completely misses and is stumped by Carla Rudd.
The Australian had been living dangerously and had been put down by Sara McGlashan only a few balls before.
Video content
This content only works in the UK.
Jones dropped by Brindle
That could have been a big wicket for the Vipers, but Amy Jones manages to survive.
The Lightning wicketkeeper looks to the boundary again but doesn't get hold of it at all, sending the ball skyward.
For a moment, it looks like it might carry to Arran Brindle but the Vipers fielder can't quite get underneath it.
Video content
This content only works in the UK.
Jones clears the boundary
There's the second maximum of the day!
This time it's Amy Jones who clears the rope, powerfully dispatching Arran Brindle's full toss over cow corner.
Loughborough are well on course for victory here, needing 53 from 62 balls.
Video content
This content only works in the UK.
Watch: Devine hits first six of the match
She might have just been trapped lbw, but it's thanks to Sophie Devine that we've seen a six.
She caused the Vipers all sorts of problems with the ball, picking up three wickets, and has now helped Loughborough get their chase off to a good start.
The Lightning opener wastes no time as she pounces on Fi Morris's shorter delivery, unleashing a powerful pull shot which easily clears the rope.
Video content
This content only works in the UK.
WICKET
Devine lbw Farrant 11 (Loughborough 24-2)
WICKET
Haynes c Wyatt b Kerr 13 (Loughborough 24-1)
After Loughborough started their chase so strongly, the Vipers really needed a breakthrough and they have one thanks to Amelia Kerr.
Rachael Haynes is the first Lightning wicket to fall after the opener comes down the track and gets a very thick edge which easily falls to Danni Wyatt at point.
Video content
This content only works in the UK.
Loughborough Lightning need 106 to win
WICKET
Morris st A Jones b Smith 2 (Vipers 105 all out)
Video content
This content only works in the UK.
WICKET
Rudd b Devine 0 (Vipers 102-9)
Video content
This content only works in the UK.
WICKET
Scholfield c Haynes b Devine 7 (Vipers 101-8)
After benefitting from some poor fielding from Loughborough, Paige Scholfield falls to an excellent catch from Rachael Haynes.
Scholfield looks to hit Sophie Devine to cow corner and the Lightning fielder covers decent ground before taking a low diving catch.
Video content
This content only works in the UK.
Video content
This content only works in the UK.
WICKET
Brindle run out (Villani) 19 (Vipers 91-7)
She got off to a strong start but Arran Brindle has to depart after falling victim to some excellent fielding from Elyse Villani.
Brindle tries to sneak a quick single after hitting a firmly-struck drive but is caught short after the Lightning fielder gathers quickly and gets a direct hit with her throw.
Video content
This content only works in the UK.
WICKET
Kerr c Adams b Gordon 4 (Vipers 82-6)
WICKET
Beaumont c Adams b Gunn 37 (Vipers 73-5)
That's the one Loughborough would have been desperate for!
Tammy Beaumont has played well and helped the Vipers get back in the game but now she goes for 37.
The England opener nicely dispatches international team-mate Jenny Gunn behind square-leg for four but then goes the very next ball.
She looks to attack Gunn again, this time through the off side but doesn't connect well and finds Georgia Adams at extra cover.
Video content
This content only works in the UK.
Video content
This content only works in the UK.
WICKET
McGlashan lbw Glenn 4 (Vipers 53-4)
WICKET
Du Preez c Haynes b Gordon 13 (Vipers 45-3)
Tammy Beaumont is starting to pick up the pace but wickets continue to tumble for the Southern Vipers as Mignon du Preez is the latest player to depart.
The South African comes down the track looking to dispatch Kirstie Gordon through the leg side but gets a thick top edge.
The ball goes high in the air before falling into the safe hands of Rachael Haynes on the edge of the circle.
Video content
This content only works in the UK.
WICKET
Wyatt c Adams b Smith 7 (Vipers 17-2)
Another one gone for the Southern Vipers and it's another big wicket for Loughborough as Danni Wyatt goes for seven.
The England international attempts to put Linsey Smith's fuller delivery away through the covers but she's unable to keep her shot down and only manages to find Georgia Adams.
Tammy Beaumont and Mignon du Preez are now in the middle for the hosts.
Video content
This content only works in the UK.
WICKET
Bates lbw Devine 0 (Vipers 1-1)
Not the start the Vipers would have wanted as the dangerous Suzie Bates goes for a duck.
It's Loughborough captain Sophie Devine who makes the early breakthrough for Lightning as Bates attempts to clip her through the leg side but is trapped lbw.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Goodbye
And that's all from us tonight! Thanks for following the match on the BBC Sport website on a night when a 71-run partnership between Amy Jones and Elyse Villani helped Loughborough Lightning to victory over the Southern Vipers.
You can view the final scorecard here and I will just leave you with some of the best moments from the match.
Video content
Video content
Video content
Video content
Loughborough Lightning win by 6 wickets
Loughborough Lightning 109-4
And they've done it!
Loughborough Lightning win by 6 wickets after Jenny Gunn seals it with a lovely drive for four.
Video content
WICKET
Jones run out (McGlashan) 35 (Loughborough 96-4)
And another one gone! Amy Jones goes just moments after Villani.
It's a terrible way to go after such a brilliant innings as she is run out by Sara McGlashan.
Georgia Adams skies the ball as she tries to hit Fi Morris down the ground but she is put down despite a stunning effort from Suzie Bates.
The Lightning pair attempt to push a couple and Jones is caught short.
Video content
A valuable 35 from Jones which featured some excellent shots, including this nice pull shot from the previous over.
Video content
WICKET
Villani st Rudd b Morris 35 (Loughborough 95-3)
Elyse Villani goes looking for one big shot too many.
She skips down the track looking for the boundary once again but completely misses and is stumped by Carla Rudd.
The Australian had been living dangerously and had been put down by Sara McGlashan only a few balls before.
Video content
Jones dropped by Brindle
That could have been a big wicket for the Vipers, but Amy Jones manages to survive.
The Lightning wicketkeeper looks to the boundary again but doesn't get hold of it at all, sending the ball skyward.
For a moment, it looks like it might carry to Arran Brindle but the Vipers fielder can't quite get underneath it.
Video content
Jones clears the boundary
There's the second maximum of the day!
This time it's Amy Jones who clears the rope, powerfully dispatching Arran Brindle's full toss over cow corner.
Loughborough are well on course for victory here, needing 53 from 62 balls.
Video content
Watch: Devine hits first six of the match
She might have just been trapped lbw, but it's thanks to Sophie Devine that we've seen a six.
She caused the Vipers all sorts of problems with the ball, picking up three wickets, and has now helped Loughborough get their chase off to a good start.
The Lightning opener wastes no time as she pounces on Fi Morris's shorter delivery, unleashing a powerful pull shot which easily clears the rope.
Video content
WICKET
Devine lbw Farrant 11 (Loughborough 24-2)
WICKET
Haynes c Wyatt b Kerr 13 (Loughborough 24-1)
After Loughborough started their chase so strongly, the Vipers really needed a breakthrough and they have one thanks to Amelia Kerr.
Rachael Haynes is the first Lightning wicket to fall after the opener comes down the track and gets a very thick edge which easily falls to Danni Wyatt at point.
Video content
Loughborough Lightning need 106 to win
WICKET
Morris st A Jones b Smith 2 (Vipers 105 all out)
Video content
WICKET
Rudd b Devine 0 (Vipers 102-9)
Video content
WICKET
Scholfield c Haynes b Devine 7 (Vipers 101-8)
After benefitting from some poor fielding from Loughborough, Paige Scholfield falls to an excellent catch from Rachael Haynes.
Scholfield looks to hit Sophie Devine to cow corner and the Lightning fielder covers decent ground before taking a low diving catch.
Video content
Video content
WICKET
Brindle run out (Villani) 19 (Vipers 91-7)
She got off to a strong start but Arran Brindle has to depart after falling victim to some excellent fielding from Elyse Villani.
Brindle tries to sneak a quick single after hitting a firmly-struck drive but is caught short after the Lightning fielder gathers quickly and gets a direct hit with her throw.
Video content
WICKET
Kerr c Adams b Gordon 4 (Vipers 82-6)
WICKET
Beaumont c Adams b Gunn 37 (Vipers 73-5)
That's the one Loughborough would have been desperate for!
Tammy Beaumont has played well and helped the Vipers get back in the game but now she goes for 37.
The England opener nicely dispatches international team-mate Jenny Gunn behind square-leg for four but then goes the very next ball.
She looks to attack Gunn again, this time through the off side but doesn't connect well and finds Georgia Adams at extra cover.
Video content
Video content
WICKET
McGlashan lbw Glenn 4 (Vipers 53-4)
WICKET
Du Preez c Haynes b Gordon 13 (Vipers 45-3)
Tammy Beaumont is starting to pick up the pace but wickets continue to tumble for the Southern Vipers as Mignon du Preez is the latest player to depart.
The South African comes down the track looking to dispatch Kirstie Gordon through the leg side but gets a thick top edge.
The ball goes high in the air before falling into the safe hands of Rachael Haynes on the edge of the circle.
Video content
WICKET
Wyatt c Adams b Smith 7 (Vipers 17-2)
Another one gone for the Southern Vipers and it's another big wicket for Loughborough as Danni Wyatt goes for seven.
The England international attempts to put Linsey Smith's fuller delivery away through the covers but she's unable to keep her shot down and only manages to find Georgia Adams.
Tammy Beaumont and Mignon du Preez are now in the middle for the hosts.
Video content
WICKET
Bates lbw Devine 0 (Vipers 1-1)
Not the start the Vipers would have wanted as the dangerous Suzie Bates goes for a duck.
It's Loughborough captain Sophie Devine who makes the early breakthrough for Lightning as Bates attempts to clip her through the leg side but is trapped lbw.
Video content