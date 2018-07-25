Southern Vipers v Loughborough Lightning - in-play clips & radio

And another one gone! Amy Jones goes just moments after Villani.

It's a terrible way to go after such a brilliant innings as she is run out by Sara McGlashan.

Georgia Adams skies the ball as she tries to hit Fi Morris down the ground but she is put down despite a stunning effort from Suzie Bates.

The Lightning pair attempt to push a couple and Jones is caught short.

Video content This content only works in the UK.

A valuable 35 from Jones which featured some excellent shots, including this nice pull shot from the previous over.