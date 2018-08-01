Gloucestershire defeat Sussex Sharks - relive with in-play highlights

Scorecard

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Gloucestershire chase down 128 and win by four wickets
  2. Sussex won the toss and chose to bat first
  3. In-play highlights available to UK users only

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Gloucestershire win by four wickets

    Jack Taylor hits a four to secure the winning runs with an over to spare.

    Video content

    Video caption: The winning runs
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. WICKET

    Higgins c Bruce b Jordan 125 (Gloucestershire 125-6)

    Video content

    Video caption: Higgins caught by Bruce
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. WICKET

    Howell c Briggs b Archer 13 (Gloucestershire 102-5)

    Benny Howell is caught by Danny Briggs.

    Video content

    Video caption: Howell dismissed
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Watch a six from Noema-Barnett earlier

    Kieran Noema-Barnett hit this six one ball prior to his dismissal.

    Video content

    Video caption: Noema-Barnett hits a maximum
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. WICKET

    Noema-Barnett b Briggs 16 (Gloucestershire 80-4)

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. WICKET

    Hammond lbw Briggs 35 (Gloucestershire 56-3)

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. WICKET

    Cockbain b Rashid 4 (Gloucestershire 54-2)

    Rashid Khan takes his second wicket.

    Video content

    Video caption: Cockbain bowled by Khan
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. WICKET

    Klinger c Burgess b Rashid 13 (Gloucestershire 38-1)

    Rashid Khan strikes with his first ball as the spin does for Michael Klinger.

    Video content

    Video caption: Klinger dismissed
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Hammond edges for six

    Miles Hammond top-edges for six.

    Video content

    Video caption: Hammond hits a six
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Gloucestershire require 128 to win

    Sussex post a modest total of 127.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Archer hits a big six

    Jofra Archer hits a huge six in the final over.

    Video content

    Video caption: Archer hits a six
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. WICKET

    Rashid c Howell b Tye (Sussex 117-4)

    Rashid Khan caught by Benny Howell.

    Video content

    Video caption: Rashid dismissed
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. WICKET

    Jordan c Howell b Higgins 13 (Sussex 114-7)

    Chris Jordan caught by Benny Howell.

    Video content

    Video caption: Jordan caught by Howell
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. WICKET

    Evans c Howell b Smith 46 (Sussex 86-6)

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. Evans hits the first six of the innings

    Laurie Evans hits the first maximum of the innings.

    Video content

    Video caption: First maximum of the innings
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. WICKET

    Wiese c Taylor b Howell 9 (Sussex 56-5)

    David Wiese drives straight to Jack Taylor.

    Video content

    Video caption: Wiese dismissed
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. Evans hits a boundary

    Laurie Evans flicks over his head for a boundary.

    Video content

    Video caption: Evans hits a boundary
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. WICKET

    Burgess c Noema-Barnett b Tye 1 (Sussex 27-4)

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. WICKET

    Bruce c Roderick b Payne 3 (Sussex 24-3)

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. WICKET

    Wright c Tye b Payne 16 (Sussex 19-2)

    Luke Wright is dismissed to make it two wickets in two deliveries for Gloucestershire.

    Video content

    Video caption: Wright is caught by Tye
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page
Back to top