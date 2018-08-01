Gloucestershire defeat Sussex Sharks - relive with in-play highlights

Jack Taylor hits a four to secure the winning runs with an over to spare.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Gloucestershire win by four wickets
Jack Taylor hits a four to secure the winning runs with an over to spare.
WICKET
Higgins c Bruce b Jordan 125 (Gloucestershire 125-6)
WICKET
Howell c Briggs b Archer 13 (Gloucestershire 102-5)
Benny Howell is caught by Danny Briggs.
Watch a six from Noema-Barnett earlier
Kieran Noema-Barnett hit this six one ball prior to his dismissal.
WICKET
Noema-Barnett b Briggs 16 (Gloucestershire 80-4)
WICKET
Hammond lbw Briggs 35 (Gloucestershire 56-3)
WICKET
Cockbain b Rashid 4 (Gloucestershire 54-2)
Rashid Khan takes his second wicket.
WICKET
Klinger c Burgess b Rashid 13 (Gloucestershire 38-1)
Rashid Khan strikes with his first ball as the spin does for Michael Klinger.
Hammond edges for six
Miles Hammond top-edges for six.
Gloucestershire require 128 to win
Sussex post a modest total of 127.
Archer hits a big six
Jofra Archer hits a huge six in the final over.
WICKET
Rashid c Howell b Tye (Sussex 117-4)
Rashid Khan caught by Benny Howell.
WICKET
Jordan c Howell b Higgins 13 (Sussex 114-7)
Chris Jordan caught by Benny Howell.
WICKET
Evans c Howell b Smith 46 (Sussex 86-6)
Evans hits the first six of the innings
Laurie Evans hits the first maximum of the innings.
WICKET
Wiese c Taylor b Howell 9 (Sussex 56-5)
David Wiese drives straight to Jack Taylor.
Evans hits a boundary
Laurie Evans flicks over his head for a boundary.
WICKET
Burgess c Noema-Barnett b Tye 1 (Sussex 27-4)
WICKET
Bruce c Roderick b Payne 3 (Sussex 24-3)
WICKET
Wright c Tye b Payne 16 (Sussex 19-2)
Luke Wright is dismissed to make it two wickets in two deliveries for Gloucestershire.