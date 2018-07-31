Glamorgan defeat Surrey - relive with in-play highlights

Andrew Salter hits a boundary through cover to secure the winning runs for Glamorgan with an over to spare.
Glamorgan win by four wickets
Salter hits a boundary
Andrew Salter hits a four as Glamorgan edge towards victory.
Watch Selman's six from earlier
WICKET
Selman c Borthwick b T Curran (Glamorgan 183-6)
WICKET
Carlson c Dernbach b Clarke 58 (Glamorgan 156-5)
Kiran Carlson is caught after notching up an excellent 58 runs off 32 balls, bringing up his maiden T20 Blast half-century along the way.
'Wow' - Carlson hits huge six
Kiran Carlson launches a six into the top stand.
WICKET
Cooke c Curran b Borthwick 5 (Glamorgan 93-4)
Chris Cooke is caught by Tom Curran off the bowling of Scott Borthwick.
Watch Meschede's big six from earlier
The ball prior to his dismissal, Craig Meschede had just smashed a six into the crowd, which made it three sixes from three consecutive balls.
WICKET
Meschede c Pope b Batty 43 (Glamorgan 65-3)
Meschede six well caught in crowd
Craig Meschede pulls for a six that is excellently caught by a fan in the crowd.
WICKET
Khwaja c Batty b Curran 10 (Glamorgan 15-2)
WICKET
Donald c Finch b Dernbach 0 (Glamorgan 2-1)
Aneurin Donald goes for a duck.
Glamorgan require 195 to win
Surrey set Glamorgan a target of 195 to win.
'Horror fielding'
A boundary on the final ball after sloppy fielding.
'Beautifully played'
Nic Maddinson opens up his bat to guide the ball over third man for six.
WICKET
Maddinson run out Wagg 70 (Surrey186-4)
Pope hits a six
Ollie Pope hits a maximum.
50
Nic Maddinson brings up his half-century with a six.
Watch Foakes' six from earlier
WICKET
Foakes c Selman b Wagg 27 (Surrey 116-3)