Glamorgan defeat Surrey - relive with in-play highlights

Scorecard

Summary

  1. Glamorgan chase down 195 to defeat Surrey
Live Reporting

  1. Glamorgan win by four wickets

    Andrew Salter hits a boundary through cover to secure the winning runs for Glamorgan with an over to spare.

  2. Salter hits a boundary

    Andrew Salter hits a four as Glamorgan edge towards victory.

  3. Watch Selman's six from earlier

  4. WICKET

    Selman c Borthwick b T Curran (Glamorgan 183-6)

  5. WICKET

    Carlson c Dernbach b Clarke 58 (Glamorgan 156-5)

    Kiran Carlson is caught after notching up an excellent 58 runs off 32 balls, bringing up his maiden T20 Blast half-century along the way.

  6. 'Wow' - Carlson hits huge six

    Kiran Carlson launches a six into the top stand.

  7. WICKET

    Cooke c Curran b Borthwick 5 (Glamorgan 93-4)

    Chris Cooke is caught by Tom Curran off the bowling of Scott Borthwick.

  8. Watch Meschede's big six from earlier

    The ball prior to his dismissal, Craig Meschede had just smashed a six into the crowd, which made it three sixes from three consecutive balls.

  9. WICKET

    Meschede c Pope b Batty 43 (Glamorgan 65-3)

  10. Meschede six well caught in crowd

    Craig Meschede pulls for a six that is excellently caught by a fan in the crowd.

  11. WICKET

    Khwaja c Batty b Curran 10 (Glamorgan 15-2)

  12. WICKET

    Donald c Finch b Dernbach 0 (Glamorgan 2-1)

    Aneurin Donald goes for a duck.

  13. Glamorgan require 195 to win

    Surrey set Glamorgan a target of 195 to win.

  14. 'Horror fielding'

    A boundary on the final ball after sloppy fielding.

  15. 'Beautifully played'

    Nic Maddinson opens up his bat to guide the ball over third man for six.

  16. WICKET

    Maddinson run out Wagg 70 (Surrey186-4)

  17. Pope hits a six

    Ollie Pope hits a maximum.

  18. 50

    Nic Maddinson brings up his half-century with a six.

  19. Watch Foakes' six from earlier

  20. WICKET

    Foakes c Selman b Wagg 27 (Surrey 116-3)

