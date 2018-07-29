Somerset beat Middlesex in rain-hit game - relive with in-play highlights

Summary
Despite the rain, we got the majority of the overs in and the home side completed a victory that moves them up to third position in the T20 Blast South Group.
Meanwhile, Middlesex remain in seventh position.
I'll leave with some highlights of Somerset's star man Lewis Gregory in action.
Somerset win by 38 runs (DLS method)
Middlesex 174-6
And that's the game!
In the end, quite a straightforward win for Somerset. Middlesex always looked to be struggling in their pursuit of 229 and the reduction in overs only put them further out of reach.
Although Peter Trego provided a handy 60 in the Somerset innings, captain Lewis Gregory was the star man for the hosts as he contributed an explosive 62 with bat and four wickets with the ball.
WICKET
Eskinazi c van der Merwe b Gregory 55
What a fantastic day Lewis Gregory is having - he now has four wickets to add to the 62 runs he accumulated when batting.
Eskinazi goes as he attempts a big shot that picks out the man in the deep.
Game over.
He might have now departed, but John Simpson helped Middlesex get going again after the rain delay with this big six off the bowling of Roelof van der Merwe.
Ashton Agar has also been getting in on the boundaries, despite the game quickly getting out of Middlesex's reach.
Here he is hitting Jamie Overton for a big six over square leg.
WICKET
Simpson c J Overton b Gregory 29 (Middlesex 115-5)
Lewis Gregory takes his third wicket of the day as John Simpson picks out Jamie Overton at long-on.
Play to restart at 19:00 BST
Looks like we are going to get some more cricket, albeit a slightly shorter game.
DLS is now in play, meaning Middlesex need 213 to win from 18 overs. They need another 125 from 47 balls
Rain stops play
Middlesex 88-4
It's starting to feel like the Hokey Cokey out there as the players head in once again.
They just about managed one over before the rain returned again with Middlesex needing 142 more runs to win.
Play resumes
Thankfully the covers are off and the players are back out.
Middlesex need 155 from 66 balls.
Rain stops play
Middlesex 74-4
What a terrible way to end this would be...
Unfortunately, the rain has returned to Taunton and the players have been forced off with Middlesex currently 74-4.
Before Eoin Morgan departed he showed some of his international pedigree by clattering a six off the bowling of Jamie Overton.
Somerset will be glad he's back in the dressing room.
WICKET
Stirling c J Overton b van der Merwe 30 (Middlesex 50-4)
What a catch from Jamie Overton to remove Paul Stirling!
Stirling goes after Roelof van der Merwe and sends the ball flying towards the leg-side boundary where the Somerset man is waiting.
Falling over the rope, Overton instinctively flicks the ball in the air before returning in bounds to complete the grab.
WICKET
Morgan c Taylor b Gregory 10 (Middlesex 45-3)
England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan is the latest man to fall for Middlesex, who could be in some trouble here.
Again, Lewis Gregory is the man to do the damage for Somerset as Morgan attempts to pull the Somerset captain but skies to Jerome Taylor at mid-on.
WICKET
Gubbins b Gregory 10 (Middlesex 29-2)
Another one goes for Middlesex as Nick Gubbins departs for 10.
He will be disappointed with that one as he completely misjudges a low full toss from Lewis Gregory and the Somerset captain makes a mess of the stumps.
WICKET
Holden c Abell b Waller 0 (Middlesex 0-1)
Exactly the start Somerset would have wanted as Max Holden goes for a duck.
With a target of 230, the Middlesex opener tries to hit Max Waller to the boundary but finds Tom Abell in the covers instead.
Somerset finish on 229-6
There was a point where they looked to be really struggling, but Somerset have finished on a big score of 229-6 thanks to quickfire 50s from Peter Trego and Lewis Gregory.
Gregory's explosive 62 off just 31 balls proved particularly effective as the Somerset captain hit eight 4s and four 6s.
WICKET
Gregory c Patel b Harris 62 (Somerset 228-6)
Unselfishly and unsurprisingly Gregory goes for another big shot as the innings draws to a close, - but he can't find the boundary this time.
He skies one up in air and Ravi Patel is under it to the take a wonderful catch at fine leg.
A captain's knock from Gregory who scored 62 off 28 balls.
Peter Trego's not in the middle anymore but Somerset are still going at a decent rate, with Corey Anderson and Lewis Gregory continuing to find the boundary.
James Fuller puts one in the slot and is punished as Anderson launches him into the stands for six.
WICKET
Abell c Eskinazi b Agar 31 (Somerset 138-5)
A good innings from Tom Abell comes to an end, with Ashton Agar and Stevie Eskinazi combining again for Middlesex.
The Somerset man attempts to sweep Agar but he can't keep it down and it lands into the safe hands of Eskinazi at deep square leg.
WICKET
Trego c Eskinazi b Agar 60 (Somerset 112-4)
Peter Trego goes after Ashton Agar again but this time it's the Australian who wins the battle as Stevie Eskinazi comes in from the deep to show safe hands and pouch the catch.
A thoroughly entertaining innings from Trego who walks back to the pavilion looking slightly disappointed in himself despite the excellent knock.
There's only one word to describe that - huge!
After that disappointing third over, Somerset have bounced back in impressive fashion and are starting to hit out.
Peter Trego lives up to his reputation and goes after Ashton Agar, launching the Middlesex bowler for two sixes.
The first is big, going over cow corner into the stands, but the second leaves the ground entirely and drops into the river. Agar goes for 24 off his first over as Somerset move to 85-3.
