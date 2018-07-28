Durham beat Notts - relive with in-play highlights

Choose from BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Newcastle or BBC Radio Nottingham commentary
Goodbye
And that's all from us this afternoon! Thanks for following the match on the BBC Sport website, on a day when Graham Clark hit a stylish 62 as Durham chased down Notts' below par 132 on a slightly slow but ultimately good batting surface.
You can view the final scorecard here and I'll leave you with some of the best moments from the game.
Video content
Video content
Video content
Video content
Video content
Durham Jets win by 7 wickets
And it's all over.
James Weighell hits Samit Patal for six and Durham win by 7 wickets with 3.1 overs still remaining.
A comfortable win for the home side who chased down Notts' score of 132 with ease.
Post update
He's just headed back to the dressing room but before he went he hit this six.
Video content
WICKET
Clark c & b Sodhi 64 (Durham 118-3)
Clark has gone.
He spoons Sodhi up into the air and the bowler makes no mistake in taking the catch. Clark has done his job here in steering Durham to the cusp of victory.
Video content
Post update
Graham Clark drives down the ground and Riki Wessels makes an excellent attempt at a catch on the boundary edge, he can only palm it over the rope for six though - unlucky.
Video content
WICKET
Latham b Mullaney 9 (Durham 40-2)
Steven Mullaney was Notts' best player with the bat and now he's got a wicket.
Durham captain Tom Latham is deceived by a clever knuckleball that goes between bat and pad and takes off stump out of the ground.
Video content
WICKET
Stokes b Gurney 10 (Durham 23-1)
The England all-rounder has gone!
Harry Gurney with a perfect yorker and Stokes has no answer as the ball crashes into his middle-stump - a lovely bit of bowling from the Notts man.
Video content
Durham Jets require 133
Durham will be delighted with that bowling performance.
Notts just never built any momentum and they will be grateful for Steven Mullaney's 38 off 28 balls, which gives the Outlaws something to try and defend.
Video content
WICKET
Mullaney c Rushworth b Weighell 38 (Notts 132-7)
Final ball of the innings and Mullaney takes a big swing but can only mange to loop it high up in the air and Rushworth takes the catch.
Notts finish on a disappointing 132-7.
Video content
Post update
We have finally have a six!
It's come from Jake Libby who uses the pace of the ball to paddle-sweep towards deep fine leg and over the rope for a maximum.
Video content
WICKET
Christian c Davies b Rimmington 10 (Notts 97-6)
Dan Christian pulls Rimmington straight to Ryan Davies on the square leg boundary and the fielder takes a routine catch.
This Notts innings has just never got going.
Video content
WICKET
Root lbw b Tahir 16 (Notts 75-5)
Imran Tahir gets in on the act now, trapping Billy Root lbw.
Root made a tidy 40 last night against Lancs but can't make a significant contribution today.
Video content
WICKET
Patel c Tahir b Collingwood 32 (Notts 70-4)
Paul Collingwood has a new record today - he is the oldest player to play in English domestic t20 at age 42 years and 63 days - and he's marked the achievement with a wicket.
Samit Patel throws his bat at a Collingwood delivery and it goes up in the air to the third man area where Imran Tahir is placed to take the catch.
Video content
WICKET
Fraine c S Poynter b Rimmington 8 (Notts 24-3)
Nathan Rimmington get a wicket with his first ball as Will Fraine edges behind and Poynter takes a routine catch.
WICKET
Moores c Pringle b Rushworth 16 (Notts 24-2)
Tom Moores' reprieve doesn't last long as he skews Rushworth to mid-on and departs for 16.
Stuart Poynter will breath a sigh of relief.
Dropped catch
Stuart Poynter won't want to see this back again.
Tom Moores skies one up in the air, Poynter decides to take charge but the ball slips between his gloves and hits the turf
Video content
WICKET
Wessels c Pringle b Rushworth 0 (Notts 0-1)
Only the second ball and Notts lose a wicket.
Riki Wessels is the man to depart, he edges a Chris Rushworth delivery in the air to backward point and Ryan Pringle takes the catch.
Video content
Welcome
Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Sport's coverage of today's T20 Blast game between Durham Jets and Notts Outlaws.
Durham have started the T20 campaign well and are in third place in the North group with a game in hand on most of the teams around them.
The visitors, Notts Outlaws, are in fifth position but will have been boosted by last night's 16-run win over Lancashire in their rain-affected match at Trent Bridge.
Durham have won the toss and chosen to bowl first. You can find the full scorecard here and you can follow in-play clips throughout the match on this page.
