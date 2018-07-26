Middlesex v Hampshire - in-play clips & radio

And that's all from us tonight! Thanks for following the match on the BBC Sport website on a night when a 44-ball 60 from Paul Stirling and three wickets apiece from Ashton Agar and Steven Finn helped Middlesex to victory.
You can view the match scorecard here and we will be back again tomorrow at 14:30 BST for some action from the Women's Super League as Yorkshire Diamonds face Lancashire Thunder.
WICKET - Middlesex win by 22 runs
Edwards c Agar b Bravo 7 (Hampshire 143 all out)
And it's all over!
Fidel Edwards heaves the ball towards long-on and Ashton Agar is perfectly placed to take the catch.
Hampshire were looking well placed when on 97-2 in the 11th over but wickets tumbled quickly and they end up 23 runs short.
WICKET
Stevenson run out (sub) 3 (Hampshire 142-9)
WICKET
Alsop c Morgan b Finn 20 (Hampshire 132-8)
WICKET
Wood c Gubbins b Finn 0 (Hampshire 132-7)
WICKET
McManus c Gubbins b Helm 0 (Hampshire 128-6)
WICKET
Dawson c Holden b Fuller 14 (Hampshire 127-5)
Liam Dawson hooks towards deep mid-wicket with some venom but Max Holden is there, he backtracks slightly, tosses it up in the air and then takes it at the second attempt - excellent catch.
He'll be delighted to make amends for his run-out earlier
WICKET
Rossouw c Stirling b Agar 4 (Hampshire 97-4)
Two wickets in two balls for Ashton Agar.
With his team having just lost a wicket, Rilee Rossouw plays a paddle shot that goes straight to Paul Stirling at short fine leg and he takes an easy catch.
Middlesex are right back in this.
WICKET
Munro c Fuller b Agar 58 (Hampshire 97-3)
WICKET
Northeast st Simpson b Agar 27 (Hampshire 89-2)
Sam Northeast comes down the track and wildly swings at the
ball, he misses it by quite some distance and wicketkeeper John Simpson collects
and stumps him.
That
looked like a pre-determined shot from Northeast and Agar was wise to it.
Munro hits Finn for six
Colin Munro is going along nicely so far and has 33 off 14 balls.
Here he is hitting a six over bowler Steven Finn's head.
WICKET
Vince c & b Finn 4 (Hampshire 4-1)
Not the start Hampshire would have wanted.
James Vince top edges straight up in the air as he plays across the line to a Steven Finn bouncer, the bowler can't believe his luck as he takes an easy catch.
Hampshire require 166
Middlesex end their innings on 165-8 and they will be grateful to opener Paul Stirling, he made an entertaining 60 off 44 balls.
Hampshire captain James Vince will be hoping his side can chase that total under the lights at Lord's.
WICKET
Fuller b Edwards 6 (Middlesex 148-8)
Fidel Edwards bowls a low full toss and it clatters into James Fuller's stumps.
Fuller won't be happy with that dismissal.
WICKET
Bravo run out (Vince) 20 (Middlesex 147-7)
WICKET
Agar c Wood b Mujeeb 4 (Middlesex 147-6)
Dropped catch
John Simpson is back in the pavilion after being run-out, but just before his dismissal he survived a catching opportunity.
Rilee Rossouw made a hash of his attempted catch at deep mid-off.
WICKET
Stirling c Alsop b Munro 60 (Middlesex 123-5)
Paul Stirling is gone.
He tries to clear the biggest boundary but doesn't get enough on it and Tom Alsop takes the catch at deep mid-wicket.
WICKET
Simpson run out (Dawson) 7 (Middlesex 122-4)
WICKET
Gubbins b Edwards 17 Middlesex (Middlesex 106-3)
Bowled him!
Nick Gubbins is gone as he edges onto his stumps from a Fidel Edwards delivery.
